Human Rights

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:54 am EST
UN Reports Over a Quarter Million Displaced in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

In a stark revelation by the United Nations, over a quarter of a million people have been displaced in Gaza due to Israel’s withholding of essential supplies including food, fuel, electricity, and medical provisions. This development has exacerbated the already tense situation in the region, leading to a rapid deterioration in the humanitarian condition.

Escalating Exodus

Israel’s intensified ground offensive into Gaza has led to a mass exodus of Palestinian families, overwhelming already overcrowded refuges. The strikes, concentrated across the central and southern parts of the territory, have led to an estimated death toll of more than 21,100 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children. The scale of this displacement is reminiscent of the mass exodus in 1948, with a significant 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians fleeing their homes.

(Read Also: Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Israeli Offensive Continues Unabated)

Humanitarian Crisis

As the conflict rages on, the resulting humanitarian crisis is dire. Essential services and supplies have been curtailed, and the UN reports that a quarter of Gaza’s population is starving under Israel’s siege. The devastation is extensive, with targeted strikes on refugee camps and built-up areas causing mass displacement, destruction, and casualties. Furthermore, the World Health Organization has expressed concerns about the strain on health facilities and the increased risk of infectious diseases due to the overcrowding.

(Read Also: Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon)

International Outcry

The international community has voiced its concern over the humanitarian implications of these measures. Calls for the immediate resumption of essential supplies and protection for civilians have been made. The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to generate significant civilian impacts, causing international calls for resolution and peace.

Ultimately, the current crisis in Gaza is a stark reminder of the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has seen numerous flare-ups over the years, often resulting in significant civilian impacts and international calls for resolution and peace. The situation serves as a call to action for the global community to intervene and alleviate the suffering of the displaced and affected population.

Human Rights Israel Palestine
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

