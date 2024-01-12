en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

UN Criticizes Israel for Potential Violation of International Law in Gaza Offensive

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
UN Criticizes Israel for Potential Violation of International Law in Gaza Offensive

The United Nations’ human rights office has launched a critique against Israel for alleged non-compliance with international humanitarian law during its recent military offensive in Gaza. This offensive was in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7, which involved a cross-border raid.

UN Statement on Israel’s Military Actions

The UN’s statement has brought to the fore concerns regarding Israel’s military operations and how they align with international standards that seek to safeguard civilians and non-combatants during conflict situations. The organization’s remarks indicate a potential transgression of the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution – elements fundamental to international humanitarian law.

International Humanitarian Law: The Principles at Stake

These principles mandate conflict parties to differentiate between combatants and non-combatants, ensure that the military advantage achieved aligns proportionally with the inflicted harm, and make all plausible efforts to curtail civilian harm. The UN’s critique of Israel’s actions underscores the persistent tension and intricacy of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, wherein human rights and security concerns are perpetually at odds.

From Genocide Allegations to Legal Battle

The web page content provides a detailed account of allegations of genocide against Palestinians by Israel, and a legal case presented before the United Nations’ highest court. The implications of this case on international law and the Israel-Palestine conflict are highlighted. Israel fervently denies the genocide claims, and South Africa has appealed to the International Court of Justice for an immediate halt to Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military operations in Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s interventions, and the Gaza casualties are all relevant to this ongoing issue.

0
Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
4 mins ago
Shabbat Table Stands as Symbol of Protest at International Courts of Justice
In a poignant display of peaceful dissent, Israeli protesters have staged a demonstration near the International Courts of Justice, channeling the potency of their cultural heritage and religious tradition. Their method of protest was to set up a Shabbat table, an emblem of Jewish Sabbath observance, and a profound symbol of their identity. The Shabbat
Shabbat Table Stands as Symbol of Protest at International Courts of Justice
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
3 hours ago
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
3 hours ago
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Police Deny Permit for Anti-War Demonstration in Haifa
31 mins ago
Israeli Police Deny Permit for Anti-War Demonstration in Haifa
South Africa Files Genocide Accusation Against Israel: A Call for ICJ Intervention
1 hour ago
South Africa Files Genocide Accusation Against Israel: A Call for ICJ Intervention
Israelis Flee Homes in Fear of Hezbollah Attacks Following Hamas Assault
1 hour ago
Israelis Flee Homes in Fear of Hezbollah Attacks Following Hamas Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
19 seconds
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
20 seconds
China Steps Up: Aiding Zambia in its Battle Against Cholera
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
40 seconds
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
46 seconds
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
1 min
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
1 min
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
1 min
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
1 min
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
1 min
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app