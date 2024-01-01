U.S. Navy Strikes Houthi Boats, Israel Proposes Aid Corridor Amid Middle East Conflict

In the latest development of the ongoing Middle East conflict, U.S. Navy helicopters took decisive action against Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea on December 31, 2023. The swift counterstrike resulted in the sinking of three small boats that were implicated in an attack on a Maersk merchant vessel. The operation led to ten militants losing their lives or being unaccounted for, as reported by a Houthi spokesperson.

Red Sea Turmoil

The boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, had opened fire upon the merchant vessel prior to their sinking by U.S. Navy helicopters. This incident marks another in a series of aggressive maneuvers by Houthi forces targeting vessels in this critical shipping lane. Their stated objective revolves around support for Palestinians in Gaza. Notably, this was the second attack on the vessel within a span of 24 hours. The U.S. Navy’s response underscores the importance of maintaining the security and openness of this international commerce corridor.

Israeli Aid Proposal

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that Israel is ready to allow immediate aid to Gaza through a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus. This arrangement, first suggested by Nicosia in November, could involve the UK, France, Greece, and the Netherlands. It aims to alleviate the Israeli naval blockade on Gaza by enabling the delivery of aid directly to Gaza’s coast following security inspections in Cyprus. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu emphasized the strategic importance of the Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone along Gaza’s border with Egypt, stating it must remain under Israeli control.

Escalating Conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties. The Hamas-led attacks on October 7 reportedly resulted in 1,139 deaths, including 695 Israeli civilians. The Israeli assault on Gaza has left at least 21,822 people dead and 56,451 injured. The conflict has also amplified in the West Bank, with a Palestinian attack near an Israeli settlement resulting in two people being wounded. The Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza received the bodies of 35 individuals as the fighting raged on, and Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza claimed and injured dozens. The most heartrending incident involved a strike at Al Aqsa University in Gaza City, which claimed 20 lives.

As the situation continues to unfold, the global community watches eagerly for a resolution. The move by the U.S. Navy against the Houthis and Israel’s proposal for a Cyprus-Gaza sea corridor present promising steps toward restoring peace and stability in this critical region.

