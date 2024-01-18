en English
Israel

Tribute Event Honors Iron Sword Fighters Amidst Gaza Conflict

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
In an atmosphere of camaraderie and gratitude, the Smolarash Hall in Tel Aviv echoed with laughter and cheer as it hosted an exceptional tribute for the Iron Sword fighters from the Givati Brigade, Armored Corps, and Union and Rescue units. These valiant soldiers, who have been in the throes of conflict in Gaza, found themselves in the heart of an event that aimed to provide a much-needed respite.

Festivity Amidst Gravitas

The event was a kaleidoscope of activities designed to rejuvenate the spirits of approximately 1200 soldiers who were invited. It featured an array of food stalls offering a diverse spread, drinks to lift the mood, and a stand-up comedy performance by Adir Miller that filled the hall with laughter. Guy Zuaretz, the charismatic host for the evening, ensured a seamless flow of activities and interactions.

‘Clinic on Wheels’: Beauty and Beyond

Adding a unique touch to the evening was the ‘Clinic on Wheels’, a beauty complex set up by Dr. Lavit Ackerman. Ackerman, with her team from three clinics, offered facials, skin, and aesthetic treatments to the soldiers and their families. This initiative went beyond surface-level pampering, it also provided the fighters with toiletry sets for their use in the field. The initiative was an expression of care wrapped in practicality, acknowledging the challenging conditions the soldiers often find themselves in.

Saluting the Unseen Warriors

Dr. Ackerman shared her emotional connection to the event, highlighting the joy she felt in pampering the mothers and spouses of the fighters – the unsung heroes who provide unwavering support from the home front. The involvement of her staff from three clinics was testament to the collective effort that went into making the tribute successful. In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, this event served as a reminder of the unity, resilience, and human spirit that anchors these fighters.

Shivani Chauhan

