Tragedy Strikes as Suspected Poisoning Leads to Death of Gazelles in Southern Israel

A tragic incident has unfolded in the agricultural zones of southern Israel, adjacent to the Gaza border. Seven mountain gazelles, part of a twelve-member herd, were found lifeless, their demise raising concerns of illegal poisoning activities. The site of the incident lies within the geographical boundaries of the Sdot Negev Regional Council.

The Unfortunate Discovery

News of the heartbreaking event reached the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) via a conscientious citizen who stumbled upon the distressing sight. Responding swiftly, the INPA launched an investigation into the matter, their initial assessment pointing towards a possible poisoning incident.

Probing The Incident

To substantiate their suspicions, INPA rangers, accompanied by trained sniffer dogs, have embarked on a search operation in the affected area. Their mission is to uncover any traces of poison that might have been employed leading to the unfortunate deaths of the gazelles.

Unintended Victims of a Deadly Practice

Incidents of this nature are not unprecedented. At times, farmers resort to illegal methods to protect their livestock from predators. They lace animal carcasses with poison, intending to eliminate the predators attracted to these baited traps. However, this practice often results in unintended casualties, with non-target wildlife like the gazelles falling prey to the deadly trap. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unintended consequences of such actions on innocent wildlife.