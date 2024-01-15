en English
Israel

The ‘Nakba Layer’ on Google Earth: A Reflection of Geopolitical Power Dynamics

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
In 2006, a Palestinian man named Thameen Darby changed the landscape of digital cartography by creating the ‘Nakba Layer’ on Google Earth. This innovative addition mapped out Palestinian villages that had been affected by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. The representation of these lost or depopulated villages sparked controversy, particularly among Israelis who saw it as an assault on accepted geography.

Maps as Reflections of Power Dynamics

While the Nakba Layer stirred controversy, it also highlighted a larger issue at play: the role of cartography in geopolitics. Maps have long been more than just tools for navigation; they are a reflection of power dynamics. Historically, those who rule the land also control its representation on paper. The introduction of the Nakba Layer was seen by some as a challenge to this accepted order.

Mark Monmonier’s book ‘How to Lie with Maps’ delves into how maps simplify complex realities and can be manipulated to influence perceptions. Consider the use of the Mercator projection, a map style that disproportionately enlarges Europe and North America, arguably reflecting a bias towards these regions. Alternatives like the Gall-Peters projection have been introduced to correct these distortions.

Contemporary Cartographic Controversies

Recent geopolitical events have further fueled the debate around cartographic representation. The annexation of the Golan Heights by Israel and Crimea by Russia, for instance, have created a dilemma for mapmakers. Tech giants like Apple have chosen to comply with local laws, showing different borders depending on the user’s location.

The contentious nature of maps extends to China’s claims over the South China Sea using the ‘nine-dash line,’ and India and Pakistan’s conflicting maps of Kashmir. These instances illustrate how maps can be used as tools of propaganda and power assertion.

Counter-Mapping: A Grassroots Approach

Counter-mapping efforts, such as the Nakba Layer, represent a grassroots approach to challenging dominant narratives. By mapping out the Palestinian villages affected by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, Thameen Darby asserted an alternative historical and territorial claim. The Nakba Layer on Google Earth is a form of counter-cartography, challenging the accepted geography and offering a different narrative.

In the world of digital cartography, where borders are not just lines on a map but representations of historical, political, and cultural realities, the Nakba Layer underscores the ongoing debate over who gets to draw the map and tell the story.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

