The Invisible Cost of Conflict: Rising Number of Wounded Israeli Soldiers

In the shadows of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the toll of wounded Israeli soldiers continues to rise, exposing a less discussed aspect of war. With the number of injured creeping towards 20,000, including those grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder, the scale of injuries has become substantial, raising concerns about rehabilitation needs and the long-term socio-economic impact.

The Cost of War

Among the wounded rank are soldiers like 22-year-old Jonathan Ben Hamou and 27-year-old reservist Igor Tudoran, heroes of war whose lives have been irrevocably altered. Tudoran lost his right leg beneath the hip, while Ben Hamou’s injuries led to the amputation of his left leg below the knee. Both are undergoing rehabilitation at Sheba hospital’s division in Ramat Gan, Israel, grappling with a new reality that can be disorienting, challenging, and lonely.

The Unseen Challenges

Despite the initial wave of support, many of these wounded heroes face isolation after the spotlight fades. The Disabled Veterans Organization, advocating for over 50,000 soldiers wounded in current and past conflicts, has had to triple its manpower to address the overwhelming needs of this new cadre of wounded soldiers, adding therapists and employees to help navigate bureaucracy and upgrade rehab centers.

A Tale of Two Sides

While the story of Israeli soldiers resonates deeply due to mandatory military service for most Jews, the war’s cost on the Palestinian side is less reported. The Gaza strip is reeling under immense suffering, with over 21,000 Palestinians killed, close to 55,000 wounded, and a large number of amputations. Most residents have been displaced, yet this plight garners minimal attention in Israeli media and public discourse.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his recent visit to the Sheba Medical Center, emphasized the soldiers’ sacrifice, calling them ‘genuine heroes’. However, the struggle of these heroes and the unprecedented impact of the conflict on both Israeli and Palestinian societies does not significantly shift public sentiment towards the war, highlighting the complexity of this long-standing conflict.

