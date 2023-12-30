en English
Human Rights

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor Reports Systematic Theft by Israeli Army in Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:36 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:10 pm EST
Reports from the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor have exposed a disturbing trend of theft and plundering by the Israeli army in Gaza. The Geneva-based organization has shed light on the systematic property theft perpetrated by Israeli soldiers during their raids on Palestinian civilian homes. The unlawful acts span from theft of significant assets, including computers, gold, and cash, from Palestinian households.

Systematic Strategy of Looting

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in Gaza since October. Their operations involve not just raiding homes and storming residential areas, but also arbitrary arrests. According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, these actions are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic strategy. Initial estimates suggest that the Israeli army has looted possessions worth tens of millions of dollars. This includes personal belongings of innocent civilians.

Witness Accounts and Call for Investigation

Witnesses have come forward to report significant losses. Thabet Salim and Umm Muhammad Gharbiyya, among others, have reported the theft of over $10,000 in cash and substantial amounts of gold jewelry. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor is now calling for an impartial international investigation into these violations. In addition, they urge the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions against Gaza residents and their property.

International Response and Escalating Tensions

As tensions and conflicts in the region escalate, preliminary talks for a ceasefire have begun between Israeli officials and Hamas. However, the United States continues to supply precision munitions to Israel, despite advocating for a lower-intensity conflict. This could potentially escalate the destruction in Gaza. The international community’s response to these accusations remains pivotal in determining the future course of action and justice for the residents of Gaza.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

