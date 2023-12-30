Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor Reports Systematic Theft by Israeli Army in Gaza

Reports from the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor have exposed a disturbing trend of theft and plundering by the Israeli army in Gaza. The Geneva-based organization has shed light on the systematic property theft perpetrated by Israeli soldiers during their raids on Palestinian civilian homes. The unlawful acts span from theft of significant assets, including computers, gold, and cash, from Palestinian households.

Systematic Strategy of Looting

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in Gaza since October. Their operations involve not just raiding homes and storming residential areas, but also arbitrary arrests. According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, these actions are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic strategy. Initial estimates suggest that the Israeli army has looted possessions worth tens of millions of dollars. This includes personal belongings of innocent civilians.

Witness Accounts and Call for Investigation

Witnesses have come forward to report significant losses. Thabet Salim and Umm Muhammad Gharbiyya, among others, have reported the theft of over $10,000 in cash and substantial amounts of gold jewelry. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor is now calling for an impartial international investigation into these violations. In addition, they urge the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions against Gaza residents and their property.

International Response and Escalating Tensions

As tensions and conflicts in the region escalate, preliminary talks for a ceasefire have begun between Israeli officials and Hamas. However, the United States continues to supply precision munitions to Israel, despite advocating for a lower-intensity conflict. This could potentially escalate the destruction in Gaza. The international community’s response to these accusations remains pivotal in determining the future course of action and justice for the residents of Gaza.