Tensions Escalate in the West Bank Amid Increasing Israeli Violations

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the West Bank, specifically in Nur Shams, was a region of escalating tension. The Palestine_UN, in a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accused Israel of increasing violations, despite the recent adoption of resolution 2720. They criticized Israel for its intransigence and for augmenting the crisis. Moreover, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the Israeli port city of Eilat, specifically targeting a commercial vessel in the Red Sea. This incident is part of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel’s Raids and the Escalating Violence

Israeli forces initiated intense raids in the West Bank, primarily targeting money exchange outlets, leading to the death of at least one individual. The raids, involving the seizure of $2.5 million, are described as the largest operations in the area since October. Clashes erupted in Ramallah, resulting in multiple injuries. Concerns were raised by the UN human rights chief over the use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts. Palestinian NGOs reported the detention of at least 25 Palestinians in the West Bank. The escalation of violence in the West Bank is seen as part of an agenda to permanently consolidate Israel’s rule over the Palestinian territory.

Human Rights Deterioration in West Bank

A United Nations report accuses a rapid deterioration of human rights in the West Bank, with approximately 300 Palestinians killed in West Bank raids since the October 7 Hamas attack. Israeli officials have not yet provided an official response to the report. The report also alleges mass arbitrary detentions, unlawful detentions, and reported instances of torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees. The international community and humanitarian organizations are calling for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the population in Gaza. Israeli security forces have killed 291 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, including 79 children and 3 men with disabilities. Israeli settlers have escalated their violence in the region, with 254 settler attacks on Palestinians since October 7. Human rights groups have accused Israel of war crimes over its response, which has killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, and escalated violence in the West Bank.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The Israeli military continues its attack on Gaza, targeting hospitals, humanitarian workers, and civilians. The death toll and injuries are rising, with hospitals being repeatedly targeted by Israeli forces. The Gaza Strip is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with a lack of food, medical supplies, and fuel. The situation for civilians is steadily worsening, with the story of Rania Sakallah and her family serving as a grim reminder of the dire humanitarian situation. Their four-bedroom home in Gaza City, once filled with love, now faces severe uncertainty about their next meal.

