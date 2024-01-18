Swiss Court Denies Access to Contract for Israeli Spy Software amid Pegasus Concerns

Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court has denied a lawyer’s plea to access a suspected contract concerning the Pegasus spyware, a controversial Israeli surveillance software. The request came to the fore after local media highlighted the potential use of such spyware by Swiss federal police and intelligence services. However, the Federal Office of Police (FedPol) declined to reveal any details about a potential contract with GovWare, the providers of the surveillance program, citing concerns over public interest and Swiss security.

Protecting National Security and Judicial Work

The court upheld FedPol’s position, stating that exposure of the contract specifics could inadvertently equip criminals with knowledge about the spyware’s capabilities, thereby undermining judicial operations. This ruling has sparked a wave of public anxiety, primarily centered on whether the software in question is indeed Pegasus, which has gained notoriety for its use by certain governments against opposition figures, journalists, and foreign leaders.

Surveillance Programs under Strict Regulation

Meanwhile, the court sought to allay public fears by emphasizing that surveillance programs are subjected to stringent regulations in Switzerland. They can only be deployed under a cloud of suspicion related to a crime or a threat to national security. The Post and Telecommunications Surveillance Service is responsible for maintaining annual statistics on the use of such programs. The recent court ruling, although controversial, can still be contested through an appeal.

Global Concerns Over Pegasus Use

Parallel to the Swiss scenario, Poland’s parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to probe whether the PiS government utilized Pegasus to spy on political adversaries. Reports suggest at least three instances of Pegasus usage against individuals who expressed criticism against the government, including a public prosecutor, an eminent opposition lawyer, and a senator. The misuse of Pegasus, reported by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, has been a tool for authoritarian regimes worldwide to monitor critics, opposition figures, and journalists.