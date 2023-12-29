en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Shift in Norms: Ultra-Orthodox Jews Enlist in IDF Post-Hamas Attack

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Shift in Norms: Ultra-Orthodox Jews Enlist in IDF Post-Hamas Attack

In a significant shift in societal norms, a burgeoning number of ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, are volunteering for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), defying their traditional exemption from military service. This transformation comes in the wake of the devastating Hamas attack on October 7th, which provoked substantial casualties and hostage situations, prompting a reassessment of the Haredi community’s relationship with the IDF.

From Torah to Fatigues

Among the Haredim who have decided to serve is Mordechai Porat, a 36-year-old social worker, who changes into his military uniform only upon arriving at the base, a measure to maintain secrecy from his community. Historically, Haredim have prioritized Torah study over military service, enjoying exemptions from conscription and concessions on education standards and taxes due to their religious commitments and political sway.

Changing Tides

The recent conflict has, however, stirred a shift in perception amongst the Haredim community. A study by Nechumi Yaffe from Tel Aviv University underscored this change, revealing a rise in Haredi support for contributing to Israel’s defense from 35% to 49% post-attack. The IDF has responded to this shift by appointing a Haredi rabbi, Rami Ravad, to recruit from within the community, yielding over 1,000 expressions of interest and 450 accepted applicants.

Greater Integration, Greater Sacrifice

This change signifies a marked departure from the Haredim’s historical separation from broader Israeli society. This separation was sharply highlighted on October 7th, when many Haredim remained unaware of the attack due to observing the Jewish Sabbath and holiday of Simchat Torah. Despite potential repercussions within their community, as experienced by Porat, whose son faced rejection from religious schools, many Haredim perceive their enlistment as a necessary contribution to the nation’s defense.

0
Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Raid on Deir Abu Mashal: Security Concerns and Human Rights Caught in the Crossfire

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Worshipers Attacked in Occupied East Jerusalem Amid Heightened Tensions

By Rizwan Shah

Worshipers Attacked in Occupied East Jerusalem Amid Heightened Tensions
Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: Rising Casualties Among Israeli Forces

By Safak Costu

Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: Rising Casualties Among Israeli Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
LeBron James at 39: Defying Age and Dominating the Court
13 seconds
LeBron James at 39: Defying Age and Dominating the Court
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
58 seconds
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
1 min
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
2 mins
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
2 mins
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
2 mins
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
2 mins
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
2 mins
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
3 mins
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
5 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app