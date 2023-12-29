Shift in Norms: Ultra-Orthodox Jews Enlist in IDF Post-Hamas Attack

In a significant shift in societal norms, a burgeoning number of ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, are volunteering for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), defying their traditional exemption from military service. This transformation comes in the wake of the devastating Hamas attack on October 7th, which provoked substantial casualties and hostage situations, prompting a reassessment of the Haredi community’s relationship with the IDF.

From Torah to Fatigues

Among the Haredim who have decided to serve is Mordechai Porat, a 36-year-old social worker, who changes into his military uniform only upon arriving at the base, a measure to maintain secrecy from his community. Historically, Haredim have prioritized Torah study over military service, enjoying exemptions from conscription and concessions on education standards and taxes due to their religious commitments and political sway.

Changing Tides

The recent conflict has, however, stirred a shift in perception amongst the Haredim community. A study by Nechumi Yaffe from Tel Aviv University underscored this change, revealing a rise in Haredi support for contributing to Israel’s defense from 35% to 49% post-attack. The IDF has responded to this shift by appointing a Haredi rabbi, Rami Ravad, to recruit from within the community, yielding over 1,000 expressions of interest and 450 accepted applicants.

Greater Integration, Greater Sacrifice

This change signifies a marked departure from the Haredim’s historical separation from broader Israeli society. This separation was sharply highlighted on October 7th, when many Haredim remained unaware of the attack due to observing the Jewish Sabbath and holiday of Simchat Torah. Despite potential repercussions within their community, as experienced by Porat, whose son faced rejection from religious schools, many Haredim perceive their enlistment as a necessary contribution to the nation’s defense.