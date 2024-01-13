en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Shared Trauma, Shared Hope: A Couple’s Journey After a Terrorist Attack

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Shared Trauma, Shared Hope: A Couple’s Journey After a Terrorist Attack

On a fateful day in October, a day meant for celebration, Ben Binyamin and his fiancée, Gali Segal, found themselves in the midst of an unimaginable horror. The Nova desert rave festival, a vibrant heartbeat of culture and joy, was shattered by a gruesome act of terrorism. A grenade, a tool of death and destruction, unleashed by Hamas, exploded, severing their right legs and altering their lives forever.

A Shared Tragedy

Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal, two individuals entwined in love and companionship for seven years, now share a trauma that transcends the physical. The couple, who first crossed paths in a bar and found a connection that blossomed into love, were attending the Nova desert rave festival when their world was thrown into chaos. The explosion not only shattered their bodies but also brought a horrific end to a joyous gathering. Their shared experience of losing their right legs in the attack has added a devastating chapter to their journey together.

Embracing Hope

Despite the harrowing incident, the couple’s spirit remains unbroken. They are finding hope in their shared dreams, their love, and their plans for a future together. Their resilience and determination in the face of adversity are a testament to their strength and the power of their bond. While the physical scars may never fade, their emotional fortitude and shared resolve to move forward are a beacon of hope amidst the darkness.

Adapting to a New Reality

Binyamin, in particular, is facing the challenge of adapting to a new reality. In a traditional Jewish wedding, the groom stamps on a glass to seal the marital union. This act, simple for others, will be a significant challenge for him due to his injury. Learning to use a prosthetic limb, mastering balance, and summoning the strength to perform this symbolic act of commitment will require immense effort and determination. As they recover side by side, their story is one of resilience, unyielding love, and the will to overcome.

0
Human Rights Israel Terrorism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
40 mins ago
Desperate Times in Gaza: Family Burns Books for Warmth Amid Severe Shortages
On a chilling night in Gaza, the glow of a fire cuts through the darkness. The fuel for this fire? Books. For one family, this desperate measure is their only means of warmth as they grapple with severe food and fuel shortages. This poignant scene underscores the harsh reality of life in Gaza, a region
Desperate Times in Gaza: Family Burns Books for Warmth Amid Severe Shortages
Malaysian Government Lacks Authority to Remove 1MDB Documentary from Netflix, Says Human Rights Group
2 hours ago
Malaysian Government Lacks Authority to Remove 1MDB Documentary from Netflix, Says Human Rights Group
Sudan's Ongoing Conflict Threatens 'Generational Catastrophe' for Children: UNICEF
2 hours ago
Sudan's Ongoing Conflict Threatens 'Generational Catastrophe' for Children: UNICEF
Heavy Artillery Shelling Near Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call For Humanitarian Intervention
45 mins ago
Heavy Artillery Shelling Near Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call For Humanitarian Intervention
Khan-Younis Engulfed in Flames Amid Gaza Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis Worsens
48 mins ago
Khan-Younis Engulfed in Flames Amid Gaza Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis Worsens
Civilian Lives Claimed in Israeli Military Bombing Near Rafah Border Crossing
51 mins ago
Civilian Lives Claimed in Israeli Military Bombing Near Rafah Border Crossing
Latest Headlines
World News
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
20 seconds
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
26 seconds
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
57 seconds
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
2 mins
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
2 mins
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
2 mins
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
2 mins
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
2 mins
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
2 mins
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
37 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app