International Relations

Shabbat Table Stands as Symbol of Protest at International Courts of Justice

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Shabbat Table Stands as Symbol of Protest at International Courts of Justice

In a poignant display of peaceful dissent, Israeli protesters have staged a demonstration near the International Courts of Justice, channeling the potency of their cultural heritage and religious tradition. Their method of protest was to set up a Shabbat table, an emblem of Jewish Sabbath observance, and a profound symbol of their identity.

The Shabbat Table as a Symbol of Protest

By setting up a Shabbat table near the Hague, the protesters have infused a traditional religious practice with a new layer of significance. This act was not just an expression of faith, but a statement of protest against an ongoing genocide case against Israel, presented by South Africa. The setting of the Shabbat table, typically a cornerstone of family gatherings and communal unity, here took on a political hue, channeling the protesters’ staunch opposition to the case.

Global Attention, National Sentiments

The choice of the International Courts of Justice as the site for this demonstration underscores the protesters’ intention to attract global attention to their cause. The court is currently hearing arguments alleging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a charge brought forward by South Africa and backed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The protesters’ demonstration, thus, stands as a counter-narrative to these allegations, a visible statement of opposition voiced on the international stage.

A Convergence of Activism, Tradition, and International Law

The demonstration near the International Courts of Justice is more than a mere protest. It represents a convergence of activism, tradition, and international law, reflecting the intricate relationship between global judicial bodies and national sentiments. The Shabbat table, in this context, becomes a symbol of peaceful resistance, emphasizing cultural and religious values in the face of legal scrutiny.

As the world watches the unfolding of this case, the Israeli protesters continue to stand their ground, their Shabbat table a stark emblem of their resistance and a powerful testament to their cause.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

