Conflict & Defence

Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Explosion Raises Tensions, Spurs Condemnation

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Explosion Raises Tensions, Spurs Condemnation

In a chilling turn of events, a high-ranking Hamas leader, Saleh al-Arouri, met his untimely end in an explosion in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Allegedly the result of an Israeli drone strike, the incident has already sparked widespread condemnation and fears of an imminent escalation in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The explosion, reportedly attributable to a targeted Israeli drone strike, claimed the lives of Saleh al-Arouri and two other senior Hamas officials, along with four additional group members. Al-Arouri’s demise has drawn sharp criticism from Hamas leaders, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Iran. Notably, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisor, Mark Regev, has vehemently denied Israel’s involvement in the attack. Contrarily, Israeli political analyst Akiva Eldar and Imad Harb, director of research at the Arab Center Washington DC viewed it as a much-needed victory for Netanyahu.

Echoes of War and Retaliation

The assassination marks a grave escalation in the ongoing tension between Israel and Hezbollah, primarily because it occurred in Hezbollah’s operational territory, far from the Israel-Lebanon border. The death of Al-Arouri has provoked gatherings of mourners in his hometown and neighboring towns, triggering a general strike call for Wednesday in Ramallah. Analysts predict that Hezbollah might increase attacks on Israel as an act of retaliation, thereby escalating the conflict.

Concurrently, Israel’s military commenced the withdrawal of some troops from Gaza, which is part of a planned pullout of nearly five brigades. The country’s leaders seem keen on avoiding any immediate constitutional crisis during wartime, following a significant ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court.

Conflict & Defence Israel Palestine
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

