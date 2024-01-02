Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Explosion Raises Tensions, Spurs Condemnation

In a chilling turn of events, a high-ranking Hamas leader, Saleh al-Arouri, met his untimely end in an explosion in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Allegedly the result of an Israeli drone strike, the incident has already sparked widespread condemnation and fears of an imminent escalation in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The explosion, reportedly attributable to a targeted Israeli drone strike, claimed the lives of Saleh al-Arouri and two other senior Hamas officials, along with four additional group members. Al-Arouri’s demise has drawn sharp criticism from Hamas leaders, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Iran. Notably, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisor, Mark Regev, has vehemently denied Israel’s involvement in the attack. Contrarily, Israeli political analyst Akiva Eldar and Imad Harb, director of research at the Arab Center Washington DC viewed it as a much-needed victory for Netanyahu.

Echoes of War and Retaliation

The assassination marks a grave escalation in the ongoing tension between Israel and Hezbollah, primarily because it occurred in Hezbollah’s operational territory, far from the Israel-Lebanon border. The death of Al-Arouri has provoked gatherings of mourners in his hometown and neighboring towns, triggering a general strike call for Wednesday in Ramallah. Analysts predict that Hezbollah might increase attacks on Israel as an act of retaliation, thereby escalating the conflict.

Concurrently, Israel’s military commenced the withdrawal of some troops from Gaza, which is part of a planned pullout of nearly five brigades. The country’s leaders seem keen on avoiding any immediate constitutional crisis during wartime, following a significant ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court.