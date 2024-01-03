en English
Business

Roku Ventures into High-End TV Market with Pro Series Launch

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

Roku is ushering in a neoteric paradigm with its forthcoming Pro Series TVs, a move marking the company’s maiden voyage into the high-end television market. These new models, scheduled for a grand showcase at CES 2024, will be resplendent with Mini LED backlighting and enhanced audio. Sizes will range from 55 inches to 75 inches, and prices will ascend up to $1,500. This strategic shift towards self-manufactured TVs, having previously sought alliance with manufacturers like TCL, symbolizes Roku’s commitment to offering value-oriented, high-quality options.

Roku’s New Pro Series TVs: A Paradigm Shift

With the announcement of the new Pro Series ahead of CES 2024, Roku is poised to expand its TV offering repertoire. The 4K QLED display, mingled with miniLED technology, local dimming, and enhanced audio technology, will set the stage for an optimized viewing experience. To amplify this, Roku is introducing the Smart Picture feature, an AI-driven technology that adjusts the picture settings based on the specific content being viewed.

Mini LED and AI: Roku’s Game Changers

The new Pro Series TVs, designed in-house but manufactured by an OEM partner, will feature Mini LED local dimming, allowing for improved contrast and deeper blacks. The utilization of AI to automatically adjust picture and audio settings based on the content being viewed signifies Roku’s commitment to enhancing viewer experience through technological innovation. The Smart Picture feature, a unique addition to the TV landscape, will discern the content on-screen and optimize the image settings accordingly.

Competing in the High-End Market

With the launch of the Pro Series, Roku is ready to challenge giants like Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. in the high-end TV market. The new televisions, priced at up to $1,500, and available in the US in spring 2024, signal Roku’s bid to sustain sales momentum for its devices. The Pro Series TVs, replete with QLED and Mini LED technology, will be available in 55, 65, and 75 sizes. This high-quality, value-oriented offering is set to make Roku a significant player in the high-end TV market.

As Roku continues to innovate and expand its product line, the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, value-oriented options becomes increasingly clear. With the Pro Series TVs and Smart Picture technology, Roku is not only raising the bar for TV technology but also redefining what it means to enhance the viewer experience.

Business Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

