Israel

Riding the ‘Military Wave’: The Rise of Women in Global Defense Forces

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 9:55 am EST
Riding the 'Military Wave': The Rise of Women in Global Defense Forces

Amidst a world that has historically seen the arenas of war and conflict dominated by men, a new narrative is quietly unfolding. A narrative that speaks of women breaching the bastions of military roles, a phenomenon now being referred to as the ‘Military Wave.’ This trend signals a seismic shift in the global military landscape, where women are increasingly seen participating in roles that were once the exclusive domain of men.

The Israeli Paradigm

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), known for its mandatory conscription policy that includes women, serves as an apt emblem of this shift. Israeli women have been seen serving in various military capacities, from frontline combat positions to intelligence and support roles. This shift isn’t just indicative of a changing military structure but also echoes the global trend towards gender integration within the military.

Breaking Boundaries in Switzerland and Sri Lanka

Viola Amherd, the first female defense minister of Switzerland, has challenged and overcome the masculine power structures of the Swiss Army. Her appointment to the rotating presidency of the country is a testament to the changing perception of women in defense. Similarly, Sri Lanka, a country where women could only reach the rank of major and were required to retire by the age of 45, has now announced plans to enable women to ascend the military hierarchy and head the Sri Lankan Army, Navy, and Air Force. This move aligns with Sri Lanka’s constitutional principles of equality and reflects the progressive measures being undertaken by governments worldwide.

Implications of the ‘Military Wave’

The ‘Military Wave’ is more than just a nod to gender equality. It’s indicative of an evolving nature of military operations. The integration of women in military forces sparks discussions about the effectiveness of mixed-gender units and the need for policies aimed at increasing the inclusion and representation of women in the armed forces. This wave is not just about breaking glass ceilings; it’s about recognizing and utilizing the unique strengths that women can bring to the table in a military context.

Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

