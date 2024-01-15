Renowned Entrepreneur and Inventor Ran Poliakine Passes Away at 56

Ran Poliakine, a visionary entrepreneur and inventor, passed away on January 12 at the age of 56 due to a medical condition. Known for his unwavering commitment to leveraging technology for global betterment, Poliakine’s career spanned over 35 years, during which he birthed over 20 companies and secured hundreds of patents across diverse industries.

Pioneering Contributions

His contributions to the tech world were marked by pioneering efforts. In 2007, Poliakine established Powermat, a company that went on to become a leader in wireless charging technology, finding its way into the product lines of major corporations such as AT&T, Duracell, and General Motors. His inventiveness further shone in 2012 when he initiated Nanox. This company developed a novel medical imaging device, gaining public listing on Nasdaq in 2020 and receiving FDA clearance for its Nanox.ARC systems.

Groundbreaking Ventures

Another significant venture under Poliakine’s belt was Illumigyn, where he introduced an innovative gyroscope system for gynecological exams. This groundbreaking system earned both patents and FDA approval. Poliakine’s entrepreneurial spirit was not limited to one field; he consistently sought ways to improve various sectors through innovative technology.

Legacy of Innovation

Ran Poliakine centered his operations at a development center in Neve Ilan, from where he orchestrated his numerous initiatives aimed at creating a better world. SIXAI, one of his recent endeavors, focused on integrating advanced technological solutions and artificial intelligence into various industries. His vision of entrepreneurship as a way of life, coupled with his exceptional ability to transform ideas into products, was highlighted in a statement from SIXAI.

Poliakine’s legacy extends beyond the companies he founded and the partnerships he fostered. Those who worked with him and shared his vision for a technology-driven better future also form a significant part of his enduring legacy.