Israel

Religious Prophecy Fuels Conflict: Abu Ubaida Resurfaces with Insight on Al-Aqsa Deluge

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
After a 52-day absence, Abu Ubaida, a figure associated with the Palestinian resistance, reappeared, bearing a video message on the 100th day of the Al-Aqsa Deluge battle. Ubaida outlined the significant achievements of the Qassam Brigades and other factions, and pivoted to the root cause of the war: religious beliefs held by Jewish Zionists that pose a threat to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Religious Narratives and Political Implications

The conflict’s genesis is set in an unusual narrative involving five red heifers imported from Texas to Israel, believed to fulfill a prophecy potentially leading to the mosque’s destruction. These red heifers hold a critical role in Jewish ritual purifications, where the animal’s sacrifice and the use of its ashes in a ceremony purify individuals, permitting them to enter the mosque area. This event, absent for two thousand years, holds significance for those anticipating the construction of the third temple and the arrival of the messiah.

Religion Influences State Policies

The Israeli government’s support for this religious event, despite its secular claims, underscores the sway of religious narratives over state policies and ignites debates over religion’s interplay with politics. This development bears implications for governance and the ongoing tension in the region, as it touches on the intersection of ancient prophecies and modern state decisions.

The Al-Aqsa Deluge Battle

On the 100th day of the Al-Aqsa Deluge battle, Ubaida paid tribute to the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades for their tenacity and ingenuity. He accused the Israeli occupation of committing massacres and called for worldwide justice. Ubaida urged all free people of the nation to support Al-Aqsa and follow the Prophet’s path. He also addressed fighters in the West Bank and informed two billion Muslims worldwide that the Zionist enemy has decimated most of the mosques in the Gaza Strip.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

