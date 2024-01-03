en English
Business

Rafael Defense Systems Strengthens Ranks Amid Rising Demand

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Rafael Defense Systems Strengthens Ranks Amid Rising Demand

In the face of escalating regional tensions, Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is set to bolster its ranks, announcing plans to recruit an additional 2,000 employees. This surge in recruitment comes in response to a burgeoning order backlog valued at a substantial $11.7 billion.

Emerging as a Defense Powerhouse

Currently employing around 8,000 individuals, Rafael is renowned for the development of critical defense systems, such as the Iron Dome, Trophy, and David’s Sling. The ongoing conflict with Hamas since October 7 has fueled a significant increase in interest towards the organization. Professionals from diverse fields, including engineers, executives, and startup founders, are expressing their desire to join the company, driven by their wish to contribute to Israel’s national defense efforts.

Overcoming Challenges Amid Conflict

Despite facing numerous hurdles—20% of its workforce being called up to the reserves and some employees evacuated from their homes due to security directives—the company remains undeterred. Rafael is steadfast in its commitment to fulfill its orders and sustain its crucial role in Israel’s defense industry, especially during a period of economic downturn and challenges in the nation’s tech industry.

A Beacon of Stability in Uncertain Times

Amid the current difficulties faced by the high-tech sector, Rafael emerges as a beacon of stability, attracting talent with its role in national security and growth potential. As the company gears up to expand its workforce, it continues to be a pivotal force in Israeli defense, providing a sense of security and assurance during volatile times.

Business Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

