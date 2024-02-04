Rabbanit Chana Henkin: A Trailblazer in Women's Halachic Leadership

Rabbanit Chana Henkin, founder and dean of Nishmat, a midrasha that welcomes women from all walks of life, has emerged as a groundbreaking figure in the evolution of halachic leadership. Through her relentless efforts, she has not only carved out a new role for women but also spearheaded a progressive shift in religious dynamics.

Pioneering the Role of Yoetzet Halacha

Henkin's most significant contribution is the creation of the role of yoetzet halacha. This title, unheard of before Henkin's intervention, is now a respected designation for women experts in Jewish law, particularly in relation to women's issues and family purity laws. Being part of the esteemed Henkin family, known for their profound involvement in Halacha, she felt the need for a woman's voice and perspective in the confluence of Halacha, medicine, and women's intimate lives.

Exceeding Expectations: The Yoatzot Halacha Program

The yoatzot halacha program has surpassed initial expectations, with its graduates being immediately flooded with inquiries from women seeking guidance. This surge led to the establishment of a dedicated hotline, which has thus far answered over 400,000 inquiries in multiple languages. Presently, there are over 170 active yoatzot halacha in Israel and the United States. Some of these women have found employment in various congregations across the US and Britain, testifying to the growing acceptance and need for this role.

Nishmat: Fostering Women's Halachic Leadership

Nishmat's efforts extend beyond the yoatzot halacha program. The midrasha has taken definitive steps towards empowering women in the sphere of halachic leadership. This includes publishing the first book of responsa authored by women and establishing a kollel for women who aspire to educational leadership roles or seek to become school halachic authorities.

Rabbanit Chana Henkin's story also encompasses her resilience during times of conflict. Dedicated to her students and community, she rallied to bring students back to campus, organized prayers for soldiers and hostages, and led volunteer efforts, reflecting her unwavering commitment to her role.