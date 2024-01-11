Philadelphia Native Joins Birthright Israel Onward Volunteers in Supporting Israeli Farms Amid Conflict

Alison Swanbeck, a 27-year-old Philadelphia native, joined a force of 39 other volunteers from Birthright Israel Onward in a resolute effort to lend a hand to Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas. The call to action came in mid-November, prompting over 3,300 Birthright alumni to apply. More than 1,000 of these altruistic individuals arrived in Israel in December to provide much-needed assistance.

Supporting Israeli Farms Amidst Conflict

Swanbeck and her fellow volunteers found themselves assigned to family farms. These agricultural havens, a backbone of the Israeli economy, were struggling with labor shortages due to the war. A significant number of foreign workers had fled, and many farmers found themselves either evacuated, injured, or called to active duty. Despite the physical strain, Swanbeck and her troop harvested a whopping 17 tons of grapefruits on one such family farm, embodying the spirit of unity and resilience.

Reinforcing Ties and Celebrating Chanukah

For Swanbeck, who had previously visited the Jewish state through Birthright programs, this was not just a mission of support. It was a tangible way to strengthen her connection with Israel and contribute to a cause she held dear. Her experience was further enriched when she celebrated Chanukah in Israel, a moment that symbolized the enduring strength and unity of the Jewish community.

Experiencing the Impact of War and Rise of Antisemitism

The volunteers, also joined by Israeli peers on several farms, got to experience the war's personal impact and the solidarity of the Israeli people. Swanbeck, adopted from a Chinese orphanage, used this platform to address the recent rise of antisemitism and emphasized the importance of Israel as a safe haven for the Jewish people.

Birthright Israel's Volunteer Initiative

Gidi Mark, the CEO of Birthright Israel, has hailed the significance of this volunteer initiative. In partnership with Shalom Corps and Mosaic United, the program offers placements in farms and donation centers for Jewish individuals aged 18 to 40. In addition to the invaluable experience, the volunteers also receive free accommodations and transportation.