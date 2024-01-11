en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Philadelphia Native Joins Birthright Israel Onward Volunteers in Supporting Israeli Farms Amid Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Philadelphia Native Joins Birthright Israel Onward Volunteers in Supporting Israeli Farms Amid Conflict

Alison Swanbeck, a 27-year-old Philadelphia native, joined a force of 39 other volunteers from Birthright Israel Onward in a resolute effort to lend a hand to Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas. The call to action came in mid-November, prompting over 3,300 Birthright alumni to apply. More than 1,000 of these altruistic individuals arrived in Israel in December to provide much-needed assistance.

Supporting Israeli Farms Amidst Conflict

Swanbeck and her fellow volunteers found themselves assigned to family farms. These agricultural havens, a backbone of the Israeli economy, were struggling with labor shortages due to the war. A significant number of foreign workers had fled, and many farmers found themselves either evacuated, injured, or called to active duty. Despite the physical strain, Swanbeck and her troop harvested a whopping 17 tons of grapefruits on one such family farm, embodying the spirit of unity and resilience.

Reinforcing Ties and Celebrating Chanukah

For Swanbeck, who had previously visited the Jewish state through Birthright programs, this was not just a mission of support. It was a tangible way to strengthen her connection with Israel and contribute to a cause she held dear. Her experience was further enriched when she celebrated Chanukah in Israel, a moment that symbolized the enduring strength and unity of the Jewish community.

Experiencing the Impact of War and Rise of Antisemitism

The volunteers, also joined by Israeli peers on several farms, got to experience the war’s personal impact and the solidarity of the Israeli people. Swanbeck, adopted from a Chinese orphanage, used this platform to address the recent rise of antisemitism and emphasized the importance of Israel as a safe haven for the Jewish people.

Birthright Israel’s Volunteer Initiative

Gidi Mark, the CEO of Birthright Israel, has hailed the significance of this volunteer initiative. In partnership with Shalom Corps and Mosaic United, the program offers placements in farms and donation centers for Jewish individuals aged 18 to 40. In addition to the invaluable experience, the volunteers also receive free accommodations and transportation.

0
Agriculture Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
7 mins ago
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
In a move to broaden its international presence, the National Football League (NFL) has asserted that the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hosting regular-season games in London in 2024. Accompanying them on the global stage, the Carolina Panthers are slated to play a game in Munich, Germany. This decision is
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
UMaine Extension to host 'Backyard Maple Sugaring' Workshop
2 hours ago
UMaine Extension to host 'Backyard Maple Sugaring' Workshop
UK Farm Safety Foundation Gets Grant for Farmer Mental Health
2 hours ago
UK Farm Safety Foundation Gets Grant for Farmer Mental Health
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
7 mins ago
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Zambia's Palabana Dairy Cooperative Society: Resilience and Strategic Support Yield Financial Growth
2 hours ago
Zambia's Palabana Dairy Cooperative Society: Resilience and Strategic Support Yield Financial Growth
Uganda at a Crossroads: Student Triumph, Political Discourse, and a Young Champion
2 hours ago
Uganda at a Crossroads: Student Triumph, Political Discourse, and a Young Champion
Latest Headlines
World News
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
2 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
2 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
2 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
4 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
5 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
5 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
6 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
6 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app