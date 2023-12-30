en English
Human Rights

Palestinians Under Amplified Lockdown Near Hebron: A Tale of Disparity

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:40 am EST
Palestinians Under Amplified Lockdown Near Hebron: A Tale of Disparity

Following Israel’s military operations in Gaza, Palestinians residing near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, have found themselves under an intensified lockdown. These enhanced restrictions have left countless individuals feeling ‘imprisoned,’ severely limiting their movements. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers sharing the same geographical space experience no similar constraints.

Disparity in Treatment

The stark contrast in treatment between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, as depicted in the report by Mathew Cassel and Ayman Abu Ramouz, paints a worrying picture of the current political and military landscape. This dichotomy underscores the disparities in freedom of movement and overall quality of life between these two populations.

(Read Also: Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza)

Fueling Tensions

Notably, this situation is not merely an issue of restricted mobility; it is a catalyst for further exacerbating the already palpable tensions between Palestinians and Israelis. The imposition of these stringent measures on one group, while another enjoys relative freedom, is seen as a tangible manifestation of institutional discrimination.

(Read Also: Palestinian Factions Reinforce Unity for Liberation in Damascus Meeting)

Living Under Lockdown

For Palestinians in and around Hebron, life under lockdown means more than the mere inconvenience of restricted movement. It represents an existential struggle against an oppressive system that seemingly favors one population over another. The lockdown has become a symbol of the broader struggle for equality, justice, and the right to live free from fear and oppression.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

