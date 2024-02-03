Palestinian Men from West Bank Reportedly Abused by Israeli Forces

Two Palestinian men were reportedly arrested and subjected to hours of physical abuse at the hands of Israeli forces in the West Bank. Identified as Asaad Amr, 27, and Hosni Amr, 29, from the town of Yabad, near Jenin, the men were waylaid overnight, beaten, and later abandoned in an olive grove east of their town.

Detainees Found and Transferred to Hospital

Following the harrowing incident, the two men were found and rushed to Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin to receive urgent medical treatment. A relative, who shared this heart-wrenching information with the Wafa news agency, detailed the condition of the two men and their ongoing treatment at the hospital.

Israeli Incursion into West Bank

This incident comes amidst a series of Israeli incursions into the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which saw multiple Palestinians being detained. Before the arrest of 25 Palestinians, Israeli soldiers reportedly roughed up and interrogated several individuals. The majority of these arrests took place in the town of Baqat al-Hatab in Qalqilya Governorate, with others occurring in Tulkarm, Jenin, Tubas, and Jerusalem.

Abuse and Interrogation During Israeli Campaigns

During these arrest campaigns, numerous Palestinians reported abuse and physical violence. Soldiers are said to have beaten, abused, and interrogated several individuals. However, the reasons for these arrests and the subsequent alleged assaults remain unclear, adding another layer of uncertainty and fear to an already tense situation.