en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Palestinian Journalist’s Death in Israeli Airstrike Highlights Perils of Reporting in Conflict Zones

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST
Palestinian Journalist’s Death in Israeli Airstrike Highlights Perils of Reporting in Conflict Zones

Journalists worldwide are mourning the loss of their Palestinian colleague, Jabr Abu Hadros, who was tragically killed alongside several family members in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. This incident has caused a wave of grief and outrage among the Palestinian community and media professionals, marking a grim context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups. Civilian casualties, unfortunately, are a recurrent outcome, and Abu Hadros’s death has brought a human face to the dangers journalists face in conflict zones.

Tragic Loss of Lives in Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Abu Hadros, an Al-Quds TV journalist, and six of his family members were victims of the recent Israeli airstrike. In the wake of this tragic event, a funeral was held where journalists, colleagues, and relatives gathered to pay their respects. According to the Gaza Media Office, 106 Palestinian journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli attacks began on October 7. The death toll from these hostilities has now risen to 21,672 Palestinians, with a further 56,165 wounded. The humanitarian crisis deepens as 50,000 pregnant women suffer from malnutrition, and 900,000 children struggle with cold, hunger, and lack of drinking water.

Media Under Attack

Israel’s actions have not only resulted in a high casualty rate but also caused significant damage to media infrastructure. More than 50 media premises or offices in Gaza have been entirely or partially destroyed by Israeli attacks. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war were the deadliest recorded for journalists, underscoring the immense risks faced by media professionals in the region. Reports suggest that Israel’s actions may amount to a violation of international humanitarian laws that protect journalists working in areas of armed conflict.

Global Outcry

The death of Abu Hadros and the escalating conflict have drawn international condemnation. South Africa has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), requesting an urgent order declaring Israel in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that at least 100,000 people have sought refuge in Rafah due to the intensifying hostilities. Amid these grim circumstances, the mourning of Abu Hadros serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict and the urgent need for peaceful resolution.

0
Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Freak Wave Incident on California Coast Prompts Beach Closures

By Shivani Chauhan

Faith Amidst Fire: Israeli Servicemen Pray Before Combat

By Shivani Chauhan

US Approves Emergency Arms Sale to Israel Amidst Escalating Violence

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Strip: Lives Shattered, Hope Amid Ruins

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Helicopter Aborts Landing in Gaza Amid Explosion ...
@Israel · 60 mins
Israeli Helicopter Aborts Landing in Gaza Amid Explosion ...
heart comment 0
Palestinians Allege Abuse and Torture by Israeli Forces

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinians Allege Abuse and Torture by Israeli Forces
Escalating Violence: Palestinian Shot Dead in West Bank Amid Rising Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Escalating Violence: Palestinian Shot Dead in West Bank Amid Rising Tensions
Pamplona Rally Denounces Israel-Palestine Strife as ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Plan

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Pamplona Rally Denounces Israel-Palestine Strife as 'Ethnic Cleansing' Plan
Times of Malta: A Retrospective Journey and a Focus on User Interaction

By Geeta Pillai

Times of Malta: A Retrospective Journey and a Focus on User Interaction
Latest Headlines
World News
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
2 mins
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
3 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
4 mins
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
Zambia's President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability
6 mins
Zambia's President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
8 mins
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
11 mins
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
13 mins
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
15 mins
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
16 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app