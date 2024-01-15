en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Palestinian Child Arrested in West Bank: A Spotlight on Minors in Conflict Zones

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:50 pm EST
Palestinian Child Arrested in West Bank: A Spotlight on Minors in Conflict Zones

In a recent incident that has sparked international attention, Israeli security forces have arrested a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank. This event is yet another chapter in the ongoing narrative of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a story fraught with political strife and punctuated by violence. The West Bank, a territory under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Six-Day War, continues to be a hotbed for tension and turmoil.

Arrests of Minors: A Concerning Trend

The apprehension of Palestinian minors by Israeli authorities is far from a rare occurrence. These arrests often draw global scrutiny and criticism, with human rights organizations calling for the protection of children’s rights in conflict zones. The latest arrest showcases the need to adhere to international laws and conventions that safeguard minors, especially during arrest and detention situations.

A Flashpoint for Violence and Political Strife

Since October 7, over 5,875 Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank, including approximately 200 women and 355 children. The Israeli forces have been accused of brutal acts of torture, use of civilians as human shields, and extrajudicial executions, among other human rights violations. The dire conditions inside prisons have allegedly led to the sudden deaths of seven detainees.

Broader Implications for Peace and Security

This latest arrest is likely to add fuel to the ongoing debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the rights of children in occupied territories. Furthermore, it underscores the broader implications for peace and security in the region. The treatment of minors in such situations is not just a matter of human rights, but also a crucial part of the delicate and complex geopolitics of the Middle East.

0
Human Rights Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
5 mins ago
Amsterdam Residents Hold Memorial for Children of Gaza: A Call for Peace Amid Conflict
In the heart of Amsterdam, a city renowned for its openness and tolerance, a solemn gathering recently took place. The purpose? To remember and honor the children whose lives were abruptly cut short in the Gaza strip amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The event was marked with poignant expressions of grief, solidarity, and a fervent
Amsterdam Residents Hold Memorial for Children of Gaza: A Call for Peace Amid Conflict
Inmates File Lawsuit Against X Corp. for Inhumane Treatment: A Call for Prison Reform
58 mins ago
Inmates File Lawsuit Against X Corp. for Inhumane Treatment: A Call for Prison Reform
Former 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexual Misconduct: A Look into the Contrast
1 hour ago
Former 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexual Misconduct: A Look into the Contrast
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Catastrophe in the Making
18 mins ago
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Catastrophe in the Making
Papua New Guinea Invokes NICTA Act: A Balance Between Privacy Rights and Public Safety
29 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Invokes NICTA Act: A Balance Between Privacy Rights and Public Safety
Inmates File Historic Abuse Lawsuit Against Private Prison X Corp.
29 mins ago
Inmates File Historic Abuse Lawsuit Against Private Prison X Corp.
Latest Headlines
World News
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
10 seconds
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
1 min
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
1 min
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
5 mins
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
8 mins
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
10 mins
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
10 mins
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
11 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
11 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app