Oxfam Accuses Israel of Deliberately Blocking Gaza Aid, Defying International Law

Oxfam, the anti-poverty charity, has launched a scathing accusation against Israel, claiming the country is intentionally preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas. This action, according to Oxfam, not only violates international humanitarian law but also disregards a directive from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) aimed at amplifying aid efforts within the embattled Palestinian territory.

Violation of International Directives

In a detailed report, Oxfam asserts that Israel's policies systematically obstruct any significant international humanitarian response in Gaza. Despite an ICJ order in January urging Israel to enhance aid delivery, the situation has, per Oxfam's observations, deteriorated. Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam's Middle East and North Africa director, emphasized that Israeli authorities are actively impeding the aid effort, thereby failing in their legal obligation to safeguard individuals in territories they occupy. The report specifies how 'unjustifiably inefficient' inspection regulations result in aid trucks being delayed for an average of twenty days, significantly hampering the delivery of crucial supplies.

Impact on Humanitarian Efforts

Oxfam's critique extends to the arbitrary rejection of 'dual-use' items, which are civilian goods that could also have military applications, such as generators and torches. This broad and ever-changing list of prohibited items has made it increasingly difficult to provide essential aid. Furthermore, the organization has condemned attacks on aid workers and the imposition of access restrictions, which severely limit relief efforts, particularly in northern Gaza. Despite the dire need, the report notes that only a fraction of the necessary aid trucks made it into Gaza in February, highlighting the blockade's significant impact on humanitarian operations.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The consequences of these policies are stark. With a significant portion of Gaza's population at risk of famine, the humanitarian situation is described by Oxfam as 'beyond catastrophic'. Israel's defense of its policies, citing its goal of dismantling Hamas, contrasts sharply with the grim reality faced by Gaza's civilians, who bear the brunt of the conflict. The report brings to light the devastating toll of the hostilities on Gaza's inhabitants, with thousands killed and many more living under the constant threat of famine.

As the international community scrutinizes Israel's actions in Gaza, Oxfam's revelations underscore the urgent need for a concerted effort to address the humanitarian crisis. The situation in Gaza serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of conflict and the paramount importance of upholding international humanitarian law.