Omnitelecom’s ‘CALL ON’ System Revolutionizes Emergency Response Communication

In a bold move towards enhancing emergency responses, Israeli communications firm Omnitelecom has introduced a state-of-the-art system, ‘CALL ON,’ designed to expedite communication with emergency teams at the push of a button. The system is an exemplar of smart management, enabling swift and effective responses via tailor-made, pre-recorded conversation scripts adapted to various situations and bodies. This innovation facilitates seamless control over field teams, all the while supporting a myriad of communication channels, including voice calls, WhatsApp, SMS, and email.

‘CALL ON’: A Boon During Crises

One of the critical advantages of the CALL ON system is its ability to perform efficiently even in the face of local infrastructure or internet failures. This resilience was put to the test during incidents such as the October 7th massacre and the Meron disaster, where rapid emergency response was of paramount importance. The system’s performance during these crises underscored its efficacy, leading to the Ministry of Health’s endorsement for its adoption across all hospitals.

(Read Also: Zayed Mosque Destruction: A Potential Flashpoint in Gaza City Conflict)

Adoption and Recognition

CALL ON’s life-saving potential has already been acknowledged by hospitals like Barzilai and Ichilov, both of which have implemented the system. Notably, Ichilov reported increased usage of the system following the onset of the war with Hamas. The Ministry of Health, recognizing the undeniable benefits of the system, has recommended its widespread implementation.

(Read Also: Gaza’s Lifeline to Cancer Patients Crumbles Amid Conflict)

Omnitelecom’s Commitment to Safety

Omnitelecom’s introduction of the CALL ON system is a testament to its dedication to national safety and the effective management of emergency responses. With the provision of this system at no cost to both private and public organizations, the company’s commitment to real-time emergency management becomes evident. As the CALL ON system continues to prove its worth, Omnitelecom’s role in bolstering national safety is becoming increasingly significant.

Read More