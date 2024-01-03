en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Omnitelecom’s ‘CALL ON’ System Revolutionizes Emergency Response Communication

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Omnitelecom’s ‘CALL ON’ System Revolutionizes Emergency Response Communication

In a bold move towards enhancing emergency responses, Israeli communications firm Omnitelecom has introduced a state-of-the-art system, ‘CALL ON,’ designed to expedite communication with emergency teams at the push of a button. The system is an exemplar of smart management, enabling swift and effective responses via tailor-made, pre-recorded conversation scripts adapted to various situations and bodies. This innovation facilitates seamless control over field teams, all the while supporting a myriad of communication channels, including voice calls, WhatsApp, SMS, and email.

‘CALL ON’: A Boon During Crises

One of the critical advantages of the CALL ON system is its ability to perform efficiently even in the face of local infrastructure or internet failures. This resilience was put to the test during incidents such as the October 7th massacre and the Meron disaster, where rapid emergency response was of paramount importance. The system’s performance during these crises underscored its efficacy, leading to the Ministry of Health’s endorsement for its adoption across all hospitals.

(Read Also: Zayed Mosque Destruction: A Potential Flashpoint in Gaza City Conflict)

Adoption and Recognition

CALL ON’s life-saving potential has already been acknowledged by hospitals like Barzilai and Ichilov, both of which have implemented the system. Notably, Ichilov reported increased usage of the system following the onset of the war with Hamas. The Ministry of Health, recognizing the undeniable benefits of the system, has recommended its widespread implementation.

(Read Also: Gaza’s Lifeline to Cancer Patients Crumbles Amid Conflict)

Omnitelecom’s Commitment to Safety

Omnitelecom’s introduction of the CALL ON system is a testament to its dedication to national safety and the effective management of emergency responses. With the provision of this system at no cost to both private and public organizations, the company’s commitment to real-time emergency management becomes evident. As the CALL ON system continues to prove its worth, Omnitelecom’s role in bolstering national safety is becoming increasingly significant.

Read More

0
Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran Labels Assassination of Hamas Leader as 'Cowardly Terrorism', Accuses Israel of War Crimes

By Shivani Chauhan

US Intelligence Declassifies Information on Hamas's Use of Gaza Hospital

By Shivani Chauhan

US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Forces Declare Nour Shams Refugee Camp a Closed Military Zone

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalating Conflict in Gaza Strip: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Israe ...
@Israel · 1 hour
Escalating Conflict in Gaza Strip: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Israe ...
heart comment 0
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
Senior Biden Administration Official to Visit Israel in Ongoing U.S. Efforts to Prevent Escalation with Hezbollah

By Nitish Verma

Senior Biden Administration Official to Visit Israel in Ongoing U.S. Efforts to Prevent Escalation with Hezbollah
Biden’s Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Biden's Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions
Smoke Signal Rising from East of Khan Yunis: A Red Flag in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Smoke Signal Rising from East of Khan Yunis: A Red Flag in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
19 seconds
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
32 seconds
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
34 seconds
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
41 seconds
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
46 seconds
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
1 min
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
1 min
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
13 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
13 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app