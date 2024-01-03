NSO Group Moves Headquarters Amid Expansion and Reorganization

In a significant move, NSO Group, the Israeli cyberattack firm notorious for its Pegasus spyware program, is shifting its headquarters. This strategic relocation forms part of a larger plan for expansion and reorganization. Departing from its present location in Herzliya Pituah’s Apple building, the company is set to occupy a recently constructed skyscraper in Glilot, positioned conveniently between Ramat Hasharon and Tel Aviv.

Setting the Stage for Growth

NSO Group has secured a 10-year lease for the topmost four floors, spanning 7,500 square meters, in the 44-story tower. The lease also includes an extension option for an additional decade. This new office space outstrips the current one in size, reflecting the aggressive growth plans the company has in store. Currently, NSO employs 400 individuals in Israel.

Overcoming Past Crisis

This move follows a crisis that shook the company 18 months ago, leading to a significant reorganization. This restructuring involved a change in the CEO’s role, with founder Shalev Hulio handing over the reins to Yaron Shohat, and the dismissal of 100 employees. This downsizing reduced the global workforce of NSO to 700.

Addressing International Scrutiny

NSO Group has faced intense international scrutiny and backlash over the alleged misuse of its Pegasus spyware by governments and organizations for potentially illegal activities. The modernized office location is expected to provide a better work environment for the employees and ease the commuting woes of those traveling from Tel Aviv and the northern Sharon region.

Divulgence on the Pegasus Spyware

Further details on the use of the Pegasus spyware in countries like Bangladesh, among others, have been revealed. Entities such as Citizen Lab and NSO Group have played significant roles in identifying the infections. While NSO Group has denied these allegations, potential targets of the spyware include government officials, journalists, and human rights activists. The Pegasus spyware is known for its high-tech capabilities to infiltrate smartphones and access various types of sensitive data.