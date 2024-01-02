New Year’s Eve in Conflict-Ridden Regions: Stories of Struggle and Hope

As we bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024, CGTN’s ‘We Talk’ New Year special brings to light the raw and poignant experiences of individuals from conflict-ridden regions such as Ukraine, Gaza, and Israel. Amidst the festive season, these personal accounts shed light on a different reality – one marked by struggle, resilience, and an unyielding hope for a better future.

Suffering Amid Celebration

One such story is of Mahmoud Sukkar, a father from the embattled Gaza Strip. 2023 has been a year of suffering for Sukkar. His two sons sustained injuries at Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, a harsh reminder of the conflict that engulfs their everyday lives. As the world stands on the precipice of a new year, Sukkar’s only wish is to return home and to a life of peace. His new year’s resolution is not about personal gains or achievements, but a fervent desire for a future where people embrace love and unity.

Reunion Amidst the Rubble

Another heartrending tale comes from Theresa Galloway and Richard Adkins, a father-daughter duo who were reunited after three decades of separation. Their reunion was a beacon of hope and healing, mending the broken bonds of the past. This emotional reconciliation stands as a potent reminder of the power of family ties, and the immense potential of rekindling relationships in transforming lives.

The Brutal Reality of Conflict

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian situation is dire. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has displaced nearly 85 percent of the total population of the strip, approximating to 1.9 million people. Families are forced to move multiple times to escape Israeli airstrikes, and many are living in temporary tents with scarce access to water, food, and electricity. Displaced individuals like Shaimaa al-Yazgi, Mohammed Abu Hamda, and Mariam al-Jamali long for a return to normal life and hope for a ceasefire. Their stories paint a grim picture of the reality that millions face as they usher in the New Year – a stark contrast to the festive cheer that pervades much of the world.

As we move into 2024, these stories serve as a sobering reminder of the disparate realities that exist across the globe. They emphasize the need for peace, unity, and compassion – values we must carry forward into the New Year and beyond.

