Netanyahu Expresses Gratitude to Christian Supporters Amid Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly expressed his gratitude to the global Christian community for their unwavering support of Israel's political and security interests. This acknowledgment, disseminated via a Christmas message on social media, highlights the significant role the Christian community plays in backing Israel, particularly in times of conflict or when the nation's security is threatened.

Netanyahu's Call for Unity Against Terrorism

In his statement, Netanyahu condemned Hamas and called on the Christian community to unite with Israel against terrorism. He assured them of Israel's unwavering solidarity and emphasized the importance of standing together in the face of shared adversities. Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Netanyahu visited Gaza for the second time since the conflict began. His visit was marked by interactions with Israeli soldiers who urged the continuation of the military operation.

The Humanitarian Crisis Amid Conflict

The war has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis, with at least 1,200 people killed in Israel and more than 20,000 people killed in Gaza. There remain 129 hostages in Gaza, with 22 known to be dead. Amid these distressing circumstances, Pope Francis used his Christmas Day message to urge for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The Role of Christian Zionists

The Christian Zionist movement plays a crucial role in securing aid and political backing for Israel. Netanyahu's acknowledgment of their support underlines the importance of this alliance, which often extends to political advocacy and financial assistance for Israel's causes.

While Netanyahu did not directly comment on an Egyptian proposal to end the war with Hamas, he expressed determination to continue the offensive. The proposal includes a phased hostage release, the formation of a Palestinian government of experts, negotiations for a comprehensive all-for-all deal, and the withdrawal of Israeli military from Gaza.