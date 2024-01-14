en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Namibia Condemns Germany for Rejecting South Africa’s Genocide Accusations Against Israel

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Namibia Condemns Germany for Rejecting South Africa’s Genocide Accusations Against Israel

In a bold global spotlight, Namibia has publicly spoken out against Germany for dismissing South Africa’s allegations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). South Africa had lodged an emergency case at the ICJ, contending that Israel has breached the UN Genocide Convention through its military operations in Gaza. This series of operations was Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, leading to the death of 1,200 individuals in Israel.

Namibia’s Stand Against Germany

Namibia, a nation that suffered genocide under German colonial rule in the early 20th century, has rebuffed Germany’s endorsement of Israel. President Hage Geingob expressed deep disappointment in Germany’s refusal to consider South Africa’s claims. In a strong display of history’s scars, Geingob underscored the moral inconsistency of advocating the UN Convention against genocide on one hand, while allegedly supporting actions akin to genocide in Gaza on the other.

Germany’s Response to Accusations

Germany has, however, countered the accusations, labeling them as a politicized use of the UN Genocide Convention bereft of factual foundation. The country has been vocal about its stance, highlighting that their defense lies not in supporting genocide, but in opposing the misuse of international conventions for political gains.

Israel’s Defense at the ICJ

Israel has staunchly defended its position at the ICJ. It holds that the damage inflicted upon Palestinian civilians was not born of genocidal intent, but rather a consequence of Hamas’s strategy of using civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The conflict has culminated in over 23,000 deaths in Gaza, a figure that encompasses both civilians and Hamas operatives. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have neutralized over 8,500 operatives in Gaza and around 1,000 terrorists within Israel.

Germany’s Acknowledgement of Past Genocide

Interestingly, Germany has acknowledged the genocide of the Herero and Nama tribes in Namibia between 1904 and 1908. Following negotiations in May 2021, the country pledged to provide 1.1 billion euros in aid over 30 years to the descendants of the victims. This acknowledgement and subsequent aid pledge starkly contrasts with Germany’s recent dismissal of South Africa’s claims, raising questions about the consistency of its position on genocide.

0
Conflict & Defence Germany Israel Namibia
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
3 mins ago
US, UK Strike Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Will This Halt Red Sea Attacks?
In a decisive response to the Houthi rebels’ threats against a vital maritime trade route in the Red Sea, the US and UK initiated a strategic military operation. The US Navy launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and British aircrafts discharged Paveway bombs at carefully chosen targets. This was soon followed by another US airstrike, marking a
US, UK Strike Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Will This Halt Red Sea Attacks?
Fatal Accident Involving Convoy of Ghana's Second Lady Highlights Road Safety Concerns
37 mins ago
Fatal Accident Involving Convoy of Ghana's Second Lady Highlights Road Safety Concerns
Egypt and China Pledge Joint Vigilance on Red Sea Security Amid Regional Tensions
39 mins ago
Egypt and China Pledge Joint Vigilance on Red Sea Security Amid Regional Tensions
Explosion in Zaranj City: Escalating Security Concerns in Afghanistan
6 mins ago
Explosion in Zaranj City: Escalating Security Concerns in Afghanistan
US Launches Follow-up Strike to Degrade Houthi Military Capabilities
13 mins ago
US Launches Follow-up Strike to Degrade Houthi Military Capabilities
Asantehene Praises IGP Dampare's Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Force
33 mins ago
Asantehene Praises IGP Dampare's Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Force
Latest Headlines
World News
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
57 seconds
Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
58 seconds
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Keeps Playing After Helmet Shatters in Playoff Win
Port Adelaide Secures Future with Todd Marshall's Long-Term Contract
1 min
Port Adelaide Secures Future with Todd Marshall's Long-Term Contract
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
2 mins
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
2 mins
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
2 mins
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
Trump vs. Biden: The Battle for Iowa's Farmers and the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Trump vs. Biden: The Battle for Iowa's Farmers and the 2024 Presidential Race
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
3 mins
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
6 mins
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
57 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app