Namibia Condemns Germany for Rejecting South Africa’s Genocide Accusations Against Israel

In a bold global spotlight, Namibia has publicly spoken out against Germany for dismissing South Africa’s allegations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). South Africa had lodged an emergency case at the ICJ, contending that Israel has breached the UN Genocide Convention through its military operations in Gaza. This series of operations was Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, leading to the death of 1,200 individuals in Israel.

Namibia’s Stand Against Germany

Namibia, a nation that suffered genocide under German colonial rule in the early 20th century, has rebuffed Germany’s endorsement of Israel. President Hage Geingob expressed deep disappointment in Germany’s refusal to consider South Africa’s claims. In a strong display of history’s scars, Geingob underscored the moral inconsistency of advocating the UN Convention against genocide on one hand, while allegedly supporting actions akin to genocide in Gaza on the other.

Germany’s Response to Accusations

Germany has, however, countered the accusations, labeling them as a politicized use of the UN Genocide Convention bereft of factual foundation. The country has been vocal about its stance, highlighting that their defense lies not in supporting genocide, but in opposing the misuse of international conventions for political gains.

Israel’s Defense at the ICJ

Israel has staunchly defended its position at the ICJ. It holds that the damage inflicted upon Palestinian civilians was not born of genocidal intent, but rather a consequence of Hamas’s strategy of using civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The conflict has culminated in over 23,000 deaths in Gaza, a figure that encompasses both civilians and Hamas operatives. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have neutralized over 8,500 operatives in Gaza and around 1,000 terrorists within Israel.

Germany’s Acknowledgement of Past Genocide

Interestingly, Germany has acknowledged the genocide of the Herero and Nama tribes in Namibia between 1904 and 1908. Following negotiations in May 2021, the country pledged to provide 1.1 billion euros in aid over 30 years to the descendants of the victims. This acknowledgement and subsequent aid pledge starkly contrasts with Germany’s recent dismissal of South Africa’s claims, raising questions about the consistency of its position on genocide.