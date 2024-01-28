mPrest Selected by Doral Energy to Boost Renewable Energy Management

In a significant move towards a sustainable future, mPrest, a preeminent provider of Behind the Meter Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS), has been chosen by leading renewable energy firm, Doral Energy, to manage and optimize its solar and storage assets. This strategic partnership is expected to bolster Doral's energy trading profits and fortify its commitment to a cleaner, sustainable future.

Renewable Energy: A New Dawn

The renewable energy market stands at the forefront of the world's drive towards sustainability. Doral Energy, a licensed Independent Power Producer (IPP) and a Virtual Power Plant (VPP), develops and owns profitable projects that supply energy to major corporations. As part of its mission, Doral is in need of sophisticated systems to predict and optimize load, storage, generation, and trading profits.

mPrest's Innovative Solution

Enter mPrest's mDERMS platform, a dynamic, grid-aware system designed to contribute to grid stability and resilience. The platform leverages advanced AI and IoT technologies to offer end-to-end visibility and control over operations, interfacing with a multitude of sensors and devices tailored for the energy and industrial IoT markets. It's this cutting-edge technology that Doral Energy seeks to harness in order to optimize its renewable energy operations.

Commitment to a Clean Future

The partnership establishes a clear path towards Doral's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. A feat that would not only be a testament to Doral's commitment but also a significant step towards global sustainability. With a backlog of approximately 15.2 gigawatts of projects and 12.3 gigawatt hours of storage, Doral Group operates globally, and is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as part of the Tel Aviv-125 index.

As the world steers towards a more sustainable future, partnerships like these are crucial. They signify the potential of renewable energy technology innovation (RETI) to promote sustainable urban development, enhance industrial structure and productivity, and mitigate environmental pollution. Moreover, they underscore the role of RETI in driving economic transformation and development, and in achieving sustainable economic development goals.