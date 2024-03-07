Mitzpe Ramon: Israel's Space Town Rises with First Tech Hub, Attracts A-List Tenants

In the heart of Israel's Negev desert, Mitzpe Ramon, a town known for its breathtaking crater views, is rapidly transforming into a high-tech oasis, thanks to the Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA). The establishment of the area's first-ever Hub is not only a testament to the town's growing appeal but also a beacon of innovation and development, attracting significant attention from the tech industry, including the pioneering SpaceTech company, Creation Space.

Strategic Development in the Desert

Creation Space, specializing in New Space technologies, has become the inaugural tenant of the JNF-USA Hub, securing $1 million from CreationsVC. This investment underscores the Hub's potential to become a central point for innovation in Mitzpe Ramon, leveraging the town's unique landscape that closely resembles Mars. Roy Naor, CEO of Creation Space, highlighted the synergy between Mitzpe Ramon's environment and their D-MARS project, which simulates Martian conditions, reinforcing the town's nickname as Israel's 'space town.'

Empowering the Community and Beyond

Aside from fostering technological advancements, the Hub serves as a crucial support system for the local community and the displaced Israelis from the October 7 evacuees, providing a modern workspace equipped with necessary amenities. This initiative compliments JNF-USA's broader goals of supporting Israel's peripheral regions by creating job opportunities and enhancing the quality of life, aiming to attract new residents to the Negev and Galilee areas.

Looking Towards the Future

Oren Hefetz, Business Development Director for JNF-USA in Israel, emphasized the Hub's role in narrowing the economic divide between Israel's central regions and its periphery. By offering a conducive ecosystem for technology professionals, the Hub not only fills a significant void in Mitzpe Ramon but also aligns with the strategic vision of bolstering Israel's position as a global innovation leader. This initiative is a clear indication of the potential for remote towns to become centers of technological excellence, drawing in major companies and fostering a culture of innovation.