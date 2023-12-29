en English
Israel

Middle East Conflict Intensifies as IDF and Hezbollah Lock Horns

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
Middle East Conflict Intensifies as IDF and Hezbollah Lock Horns

In the Middle East, tensions have escalated as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah locked in almost daily fire exchanges since October 7. The conflict, spreading across the Israel-Lebanon border, involves IDF warplanes, tanks, and artillery aiming at Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including Ayta ash-Shab and Ramyeh villages. These actions are a retaliation to projectiles fired from Lebanon, with IDF also striking a suspected hideout for a group planning anti-tank missile attacks against Israel.

The Hezbollah Conundrum

Hezbollah, a group with substantial backing from Iran and support for Hamas against Israel, is deemed a terrorist organization by several countries. Its military action against Israel, initiated after the war in Gaza, has resulted in cross-border attacks since October 8. The situation at the northern border of Israel demands change, as expressed by Israeli Minister Benny Gantz. The cross-border conflicts have led to multiple casualties in Lebanon, and three people killed by an Israeli airstrike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would turn Beirut and South Lebanon into another Gaza if Hezbollah were to launch an all-out war.

(Read Also: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: A Tragic Tale of Destruction and Loss)

The Gaza Strip Crisis

Simultaneously, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported an acute shortage of functioning hospitals, while the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) voiced concerns over the dire conditions faced by displaced civilians in Rafah. Insufficient water, shelter, sanitation, and food access have put the region at severe risk of disease and greater medical needs. The ongoing war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, has resulted in over 1,200 civilian deaths and displacement of many more.

(Read Also: Emmanuel Macron Calls for Lasting Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions)

International Intervention

Egypt has proposed a peace framework to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas, aiming to halt Palestinian bloodshed and restore peace and stability. The WHO has implored the international community to act urgently to alleviate Gazans’ plight and support humanitarian efforts. The Israeli ambassador to Germany has also highlighted the importance of free trade through the Red Sea in light of recent attacks by Houthis in Yemen. Meanwhile, a drone launched from Syria was shot down near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, causing material damage but no injuries.

Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

