Mia Schem: A Tattoo Artist’s Holocaust in Hamas Captivity

In a gripping account, 21-year-old Israeli-French tattoo artist, Mia Schem, has detailed her 54-day ordeal of being held captive by Hamas. Abducted from a music festival in southern Israel on October 7, Schem’s experience was akin to a ‘holocaust,’ marked by intense suffering and fear.

A Civilian Family with Sinister Ties

Schem was not held in a conventional prison cell or a terrorist hideout. Instead, she was confined within a family home in Gaza, a dwelling place for children and a wife, linked to Hamas. The paradox of her situation, where the mundane trappings of domestic life met with the shadowy operations of a terrorist cell, added to her confusion and fear.

Medical Treatment or Further Dehumanization?

During her captivity, a disturbing video found its way into public view. It showed Schem receiving medical treatment for an injury, not from a qualified doctor, but a veterinarian. This shocking revelation further underscored the severity of her situation and dehumanized her to an alarming extent.

Release and Defiance

Her release came during a temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. In an act of defiance and resilience, Schem revealed a new tattoo post-release. It read ‘We will dance again’ and bore the date of her abduction, symbolizing her determination to overcome the trauma.

Schem’s harrowing account sheds light on the grim reality of life in Gaza under Hamas control and the personal toll of the conflict. Her story, now shared with the world through an interview with Channel 13, emphasizes the need to convey the truth about the people living in Gaza and the nature of their captors.

