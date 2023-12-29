en English
Conflict & Defence

Mia Schem: A Tattoo Artist’s Holocaust in Hamas Captivity

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:09 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:44 am EST
Mia Schem: A Tattoo Artist’s Holocaust in Hamas Captivity
Mia Schem Hamas abduction

In a gripping account, 21-year-old Israeli-French tattoo artist, Mia Schem, has detailed her 54-day ordeal of being held captive by Hamas. Abducted from a music festival in southern Israel on October 7, Schem’s experience was akin to a ‘holocaust,’ marked by intense suffering and fear.

A Civilian Family with Sinister Ties

Schem was not held in a conventional prison cell or a terrorist hideout. Instead, she was confined within a family home in Gaza, a dwelling place for children and a wife, linked to Hamas. The paradox of her situation, where the mundane trappings of domestic life met with the shadowy operations of a terrorist cell, added to her confusion and fear.

(Read Also: Potential Power Shift in West Bank: Unpacking the Alleged ‘Apocalyptic Agenda’)

Medical Treatment or Further Dehumanization?

During her captivity, a disturbing video found its way into public view. It showed Schem receiving medical treatment for an injury, not from a qualified doctor, but a veterinarian. This shocking revelation further underscored the severity of her situation and dehumanized her to an alarming extent.

(Read Also: The Impracticable Aim: Israel’s Struggle to Dismantle Hamas)

Release and Defiance

Her release came during a temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. In an act of defiance and resilience, Schem revealed a new tattoo post-release. It read ‘We will dance again’ and bore the date of her abduction, symbolizing her determination to overcome the trauma.

Schem’s harrowing account sheds light on the grim reality of life in Gaza under Hamas control and the personal toll of the conflict. Her story, now shared with the world through an interview with Channel 13, emphasizes the need to convey the truth about the people living in Gaza and the nature of their captors.

Read More

Conflict & Defence Israel Terrorism
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

