Agriculture

Mekorot Raises NIS 1.27 Billion in Oversubscribed Bond Offering

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Mekorot Raises NIS 1.27 Billion in Oversubscribed Bond Offering

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, recently concluded the institutional phase of its Series 11 bond offering. The event saw a remarkable surge in interest from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed. Bids came in at a staggering total of NIS 2.1 billion, which was 2.8 times the intended amount for the financing round.

Bond Offering Details

Ultimately, the company raised NIS 1.27 billion, subject to approval from the rating agency. The bonds offered are index-linked and have a lifespan of approximately 12.4 years. The repayment is structured in equal installments until 2053, excluding the final payment. These bonds have earned a AAA rating from S&P Maalot, indicating a stable outlook.

Funds to Aid Water Sector Development

Amit Lang, CEO of Mekorot, stated that the funds will facilitate the company’s continued investment in the water sector’s development. This is a crucial initiative considering the current climate. The investments will include the expansion of infrastructure to support agriculture in southern communities and the Gaza envelope, ensuring the financial stability of the enterprise.

Investors’ Confidence in Mekorot

Yitzhak Aharonovitch, Chairman of the Board, interpreted the successful bond issue as a sign of investor confidence in Mekorot’s commitment to developing the water sector to meet the needs of the economy and consumers. In the company’s previous quarter’s financial report, Mekorot reported double-digit growth in revenues and an increase in EBITDA. The company continues to execute an investment plan of NIS 1.2 billion for the first nine months of 2023. This plan forms part of a broader three-year strategy involving annual investments of NIS 1.5 billion for the construction and operation of water facilities.

Agriculture Business Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

