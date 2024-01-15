Maya Haim: A Life Cut Short in the Supernova Festival Attack

On October 7, the vibrant hum of the Supernova music festival in Israel was tragically transformed into a scene of terror and devastation. Hamas militants launched a sudden attack, turning the festive celebration of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot into a bloodbath, claiming hundreds of lives. Among the innocent attendees whose lives were brutally cut short was Maya Haim, a 22-year-old from Petah Tikva, and her close friend and co-worker, Karina Pritika.

Maya and Karina: Dreams Interrupted

Maya and Karina, both employees at the popular Mena restaurant in Tel Aviv, were at the festival together, their hearts filled with the joyous anticipation of an upcoming trip to South America. The pair had been diligently saving for this adventure, a testament to their youthful ambition and zest for life. But the cruel interruption of their dreams by a terrorist attack has left a void that reverberates through their workplace and beyond.

A Ray of Sunshine Extinguished

Omri Kauftheil, Maya's boss, remembers her not just as an employee, but as a beacon of positive energy. Her mature outlook on life, infectious smile, and gracious service made her an irreplaceable part of the Mena family. Maya's friend, Sean Bar Shlomo, took to social media to express his profound grief, reminiscing about a friendship marked by deep connection and mutual respect. Maya, in his words, was more than a friend; she was a 'soulmate'.

Keeping Maya's Memory Alive

Maya's family has been left devastated by the loss. Her aunt Salyit Hershkovich and cousin Mor Haim have paid touching tributes to their beloved Maya online, with Mor even getting a tattoo in her memory. During Maya's funeral, her mother, Graza, spoke of her daughter as a 'personal ray of sunshine'. She expressed pride and gratitude for having had Maya as a daughter, describing her as perfect, beautiful, smart, and kind-hearted. Despite the pain, the family vows to keep Maya's memory alive, ensuring her spirit continues to inspire and touch the lives of those she left behind.