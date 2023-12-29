Malawian Migrant Workers Clash with Agents Over Salaries; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions

In a recent development, migrant workers from Malawi employed in Israel find themselves embroiled in a dispute with their agents over salary payments. The agents insist that the workers’ earnings be passed through their hands before reaching the personal accounts of the workers in Malawi. This move has sparked unrest among the migrant workers, who are seemingly striving for direct control over their earnings.

Migrants’ Earnings in Limbo

Caught in a financial tug-of-war, these Malawian workers are grappling to secure their hard-earned wages. The crux of the dispute lies in the agents’ insistence on channeling the salaries through them first, a proposition that has been met with resistance from the workers. The situation underscores the precarious financial situation many migrant workers face, often contending with opaque payment structures and limited control over their own earnings.

