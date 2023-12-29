en English
Israel

Malawian Migrant Workers Clash with Agents Over Salaries; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:58 pm EST
In a recent development, migrant workers from Malawi employed in Israel find themselves embroiled in a dispute with their agents over salary payments. The agents insist that the workers’ earnings be passed through their hands before reaching the personal accounts of the workers in Malawi. This move has sparked unrest among the migrant workers, who are seemingly striving for direct control over their earnings.

Migrants’ Earnings in Limbo

Caught in a financial tug-of-war, these Malawian workers are grappling to secure their hard-earned wages. The crux of the dispute lies in the agents’ insistence on channeling the salaries through them first, a proposition that has been met with resistance from the workers. The situation underscores the precarious financial situation many migrant workers face, often contending with opaque payment structures and limited control over their own earnings.

TheDailyTimes e-Paper Solutions: A New Reading Experience

Amidst the ongoing conflict, TheDailyTimes is promoting its e-Paper Solutions, offering readers diverse ways to access the news. The promotional content outlines various subscription options, including offline payment methods, and provides contact details for subscription assistance. The e-Paper Solutions platform is being marketed as a new way to engage with the news, with each copy priced at K1000 per day.

Custom Subscription Plans on Offer

The promotional content also highlights the availability of custom subscription plans, urging potential subscribers to reach out to representatives for more information. Representatives Kondwani Nyangulu, Joseph Mumbwa, and Joseph Kumpembedza are listed for customer inquiries, emphasizing the publication’s commitment to personalized service and reader engagement.

Israel Malawi Migrants
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

