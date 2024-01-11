Lebanese Maronite Bishops Demand Ceasefire, Denounce Treason Accusations

In a decisive response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Maronite Bishops of Lebanon have demanded an immediate ceasefire. Their statement, released following a meeting on January 3, emphatically disapproved of the accusations of treason against two Catholic bishops who recently met with the President of Israel. These allegations were made by a group affiliated with Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist political party.

Bishops Denounce Violence in Gaza and West Bank

The bishops expressed profound dismay over the killings, destruction, and violence, particularly those perpetrated against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank by the Israeli army and settlers. They have also called for the continuous implementation of the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 from 2006. This resolution, though neglected by Hezbollah, promotes peace and security arrangements between Israel and Lebanon, including the establishment of a demilitarized zone.

Cross-Border Fighting and its Impact

The Maronite bishops also raised concerns about the cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), and its consequences on Lebanon. They called for the international community to provide a transparent and effective framework for peace in southern Lebanon. The bishops' call comes amid heightened tensions and an increasing death toll at the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Maronite Bishops Face Accusations of Treason

Two Maronite bishops have been accused of 'treason' for purportedly meeting with Israel's President, Isaac Herzog. Despite this, one of the bishops has denied these allegations. While Lebanese law prohibits contact with Israel, religious leaders are exempt from this rule to minister to congregations in Israel. This provision, however, has faced challenges. The bishops underscored the need for initiatives that support the Church and the local Christian community, in alignment with the teachings of Pope Francis and the Maronite Patriarch.