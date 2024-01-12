Lakewood Jewish Leaders Launch Emergency Aid Campaign for Southern Israel

A significant assemblage of Rabbanim and Jewish leaders, including eminent figures like BMG Roshei Yeshiva Rav Dovid Schustal and Rav Yeruchim Olshin, congregated in Lakewood to launch an emergency aid campaign for the beleaguered communities of southern Israel. This relief effort comes in the wake of a recent terror attack and subsequent war that left tens of thousands of families in dire straits.

An Uphill Battle for Survival

The aftermath of the conflict has seen families from Netivot, Ofakim, Sderot, Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Farah grappling with the loss of homes, jobs, and overall stability. The plight of these families has prompted the formation of Mateh Hachessed, an organization established to cater to their myriad needs. Spearheaded by Rabbi Aharon Assayag, Mateh Hachessed offers a comprehensive suite of services including housing, meals, financial aid, counseling, and emotional support.

Relief Efforts Amidst the Ruins

As families slowly return to their homes, Mateh Hachessed continues to support the nearly 100,000 chareidi residents, with a keen focus on financial aid and community infrastructure. The organization’s efforts are a testament to the resilience and solidarity of the community in the face of adversity.

Rallying Support for a Noble Cause

The assembly in Lakewood served as a platform to highlight the gravity of the situation and rally support for the cause. Speakers shared heartfelt stories and emotional appeals urging local congregations to participate in the fundraising efforts. The endorsement of this initiative by established Torah scholars underscored the urgency of the situation and the critical need for support. The Lakewood community was encouraged to engage in this ‘mitzvah choshuva v’gedolah m’od’ (very important and great mitzvah) to alleviate the suffering of their brethren in Israel.