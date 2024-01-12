en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Lakewood Jewish Leaders Launch Emergency Aid Campaign for Southern Israel

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Lakewood Jewish Leaders Launch Emergency Aid Campaign for Southern Israel

A significant assemblage of Rabbanim and Jewish leaders, including eminent figures like BMG Roshei Yeshiva Rav Dovid Schustal and Rav Yeruchim Olshin, congregated in Lakewood to launch an emergency aid campaign for the beleaguered communities of southern Israel. This relief effort comes in the wake of a recent terror attack and subsequent war that left tens of thousands of families in dire straits.

An Uphill Battle for Survival

The aftermath of the conflict has seen families from Netivot, Ofakim, Sderot, Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Farah grappling with the loss of homes, jobs, and overall stability. The plight of these families has prompted the formation of Mateh Hachessed, an organization established to cater to their myriad needs. Spearheaded by Rabbi Aharon Assayag, Mateh Hachessed offers a comprehensive suite of services including housing, meals, financial aid, counseling, and emotional support.

Relief Efforts Amidst the Ruins

As families slowly return to their homes, Mateh Hachessed continues to support the nearly 100,000 chareidi residents, with a keen focus on financial aid and community infrastructure. The organization’s efforts are a testament to the resilience and solidarity of the community in the face of adversity.

Rallying Support for a Noble Cause

The assembly in Lakewood served as a platform to highlight the gravity of the situation and rally support for the cause. Speakers shared heartfelt stories and emotional appeals urging local congregations to participate in the fundraising efforts. The endorsement of this initiative by established Torah scholars underscored the urgency of the situation and the critical need for support. The Lakewood community was encouraged to engage in this ‘mitzvah choshuva v’gedolah m’od’ (very important and great mitzvah) to alleviate the suffering of their brethren in Israel.

0
Human Rights Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
22 mins ago
Syria Extends U.N. Authorization for Aid Delivery via Bab al-Hawa Crossing
In a crucial move, Syria has extended the authorization for the United Nations to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey for aid delivery to its rebel-controlled northwest region. The six-month extension, effective until mid-July 2024, comes at a critical time as the country faces worsening living conditions, exacerbated by the harsh winter months.
Syria Extends U.N. Authorization for Aid Delivery via Bab al-Hawa Crossing
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
57 mins ago
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
František Janouch: A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom
1 hour ago
František Janouch: A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom
DNA Evidence Exonerates Man on Death Row: A Call for Reform in Missouri's Justice System
45 mins ago
DNA Evidence Exonerates Man on Death Row: A Call for Reform in Missouri's Justice System
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
50 mins ago
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
Slovakia's Health Minister Revokes Gender Transition Guidelines: A Blow to the LGBTQ Community
52 mins ago
Slovakia's Health Minister Revokes Gender Transition Guidelines: A Blow to the LGBTQ Community
Latest Headlines
World News
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
14 seconds
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
3 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
3 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
4 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
5 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
6 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
6 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
6 mins
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app