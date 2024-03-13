Jordan Blasts Israel for 'Unprecedented War Crimes' in Gaza, Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a recent press conference with Spain's Jose Manuel Albares, condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, labeling them as 'unprecedented war crimes' and called for an immediate ceasefire. Safadi highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis, with 1.7 million Palestinians displaced and many facing starvation due to the blockade.

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated rapidly, with the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, condemning the use of hunger as a weapon of war. Gaza's health ministry reports 27 deaths from malnutrition and dehydration, most of them children, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

International Calls for Action

During the press conference, Albares emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The international community, including the United Nations, warns of a looming famine, with 2.2 million people at risk. The blockade and ongoing conflict have severely limited aid access, leaving Gaza's population in dire need of support.

Continued Conflict and International Response

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas persists, international efforts to broker peace and provide aid continue. Israel vows to 'eliminate' Hamas following attacks, while the death toll in Gaza soars. Amidst this backdrop, Jordan and Spain's call for a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian assistance highlights the growing international concern over the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza.

The unfolding crisis in Gaza has drawn sharp criticism and urgent calls for action from the international community. As diplomatic efforts intensify, the world watches closely, hoping for a resolution that brings peace to the region and relief to the millions affected by this devastating conflict.