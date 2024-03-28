Joey King Explores Her Jewish Heritage in Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Joey King steps into the significant role of a Polish Jewish woman in Hulu's latest series, 'We Were the Lucky Ones', based on the real-life experiences of the Kurc family during the Holocaust. King, known for her diverse array of characters, embraces a part that hits close to home, delving into the depths of Jewish resilience and familial bonds amidst the atrocities of World War II.

Personal Connection and Challenges

For King, this role was not just another character to portray but a journey into her own heritage. Despite not considering herself highly religious, King found a profound connection to the story through her Jewish background. The project provided her with a unique opportunity to celebrate and reflect on her Jewish identity, a sentiment she found both gratifying and emotionally taxing. The intensity of the subject matter required King to seek solace and decompression through light-hearted activities and familial support, underlining the emotional toll such deeply personal roles can exact on performers.

A Story of Resilience and Hope

'We Were the Lucky Ones' is more than a Holocaust narrative; it's a testament to the indomitable spirit of a family clinging to hope and each other amidst despair. The series, inspired by Georgia Hunter's novel, spans the harrowing experiences of the Kurc family as they navigate survival and separation. King's portrayal, alongside co-star Logan Lerman, brings to life the profound love, resilience, and perseverance of the Kurc family, offering viewers a glimpse into the complexities of family dynamics in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Legacy and Impact

King hopes that 'We Were the Lucky Ones' will resonate with audiences on multiple levels, emphasizing not only the historical significance of the Holocaust but also the universal themes of family, love, and survival against the odds. By drawing on her personal connection to the story and the broader historical context, King aims to foster a deeper understanding and empathy among viewers for those who lived through such dark times. As the series makes its debut on Hulu, it stands as a poignant reminder of our collective history and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

The significance of this series extends beyond the screen, serving as a catalyst for reflection on the importance of compassion, empathy, and the unbreakable bonds of family. It is a reminder of the atrocities humanity is capable of, but also of the incredible resilience and hope that can emerge from the darkest of times. As King continues to navigate her career, her role in 'We Were the Lucky Ones' marks a pivotal moment, blending personal heritage with professional artistry to tell a story that is both deeply personal and universally relevant.