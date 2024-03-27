Jerusalem Friars Venerate Passion Stones, Echoing Gospel Tradition Holy Week 2024

In a solemn observance steeped in centuries-old tradition, the friars of the Custody of the Holy Land gathered in Jerusalem on Holy Wednesday, 2024, to pay homage to two sacred stones believed to bear the imprints of Jesus' suffering. These stones, one located at the Basilica of the Agony and the other within the Chapel of the Apparition at the Holy Sepulcher, are venerated for their direct connection to the events of Jesus' passion as narrated in the Gospel of Luke.

Advertisment

Gethsemane's Stone of Agony

At the heart of the observance is the 'stone of agony' situated at the Basilica of the Agony, the very site where Jesus is said to have prayed fervently on the night of His betrayal. This poignant moment, where Jesus' sweat became like 'drops of blood falling to the ground' (Luke 22:44), is dramatically recalled through the chanting of the Passion according to Luke. Father Alessandro Coniglio, leading the Mass, highlighted the profound symbolism of blood in this context, underscoring its representation of life, sacrifice, and redemption.

The Column of Flagellation

Advertisment

The second venerated relic, the column of the Flagellation, finds its home in the Chapel of the Apparition at the Holy Sepulcher. This column, where tradition holds Jesus was flogged, remains a powerful symbol of His suffering. Its historical journey, from its original placement in the basilica of Hagia Sion to its current location, is a testament to the enduring reverence for these sacred objects. The Franciscans' daily procession and veneration of this column, especially on Holy Wednesday, invites believers from various Christian traditions to reflect on the depth of Jesus' sacrifice.

Universal Significance and Ecumenical Witness

The afternoon of Holy Wednesday also saw members from other Christian communities, including Greek Orthodox, Armenians, and Copts, joining in the veneration of the column of the Flagellation. This ecumenical gesture underscores the universal significance of Jesus' passion and the shared heritage of Christian faith. Moreover, the presence of Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell at the vigil emphasizes the Catholic Church's commitment to fostering unity among the Christian faithful, particularly in the solemn observance of Holy Week.

As the Catholic Church in the Holy Land and Orthodox Churches commence their respective observances of Holy Week and Lent, the veneration of the Passion stones in Jerusalem serves as a profound reminder of the historical reality and spiritual depth of Jesus' suffering and sacrifice. It invites believers worldwide to reflect on the foundational events of their faith, fostering a deeper appreciation of the mystery of redemption.