Israel

Italy’s Discontent Over Israel’s Ambassador Appointment Raises Questions About Its Own Territorial Acquisitions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Italy’s Discontent Over Israel’s Ambassador Appointment Raises Questions About Its Own Territorial Acquisitions

Italy has recently broadcasted its displeasure over the designation of Benny Kashriel as Israel’s forthcoming ambassador to Rome. The bone of contention stems from Kashriel’s previous role as the mayor of Ma’aleh Adumim, a city considered by Italy as an illegitimate ‘settlement’. However, this stance has invoked questions considering Italy’s own territorial acquisitions.

The Controversy Surrounding Ma’aleh Adumim

Ma’aleh Adumim is a city situated near Jerusalem, housing a population of approximately 40,000. There are plans to physically connect this city to the capital shortly. While most Israelis do not perceive Ma’aleh Adumim as a settlement, Italy’s disapproval has sparked debates over its own territorial acquisitions, such as Lampedusa and Lampione near North Africa, and Campione d’Italia within Switzerland, which could similarly be classified as settlements or occupations.

Italy’s Own ‘Settlements’

Lampedusa, which has been a witness to a large influx of African migrants, raises questions about self-determination for its predominantly Black population. Italy also maintains research outposts and a military base named Amedeo Guillet in Djibouti, an African nation which was under Italy’s occupation. These examples underscore potential hypocrisy in Italy’s stance on Ma’aleh Adumim.

Israel’s Historical, Legal, and Religious Claims

Israel asserts that its historical, legal, and religious claims to the area are much older and stronger than Italy’s claims to territories like Campione and Amedeo Guillet. The appointment of Ambassador Kashriel might provide an opportunity for Israel to discuss these claims with Italy and elucidate its position.

The author of this article is the founding director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and has written extensively on Jewish history and the Holocaust, providing a unique perspective on the ongoing situation.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

