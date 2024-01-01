en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Israel’s West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
Israel’s West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era

Israel’s policy in the occupied West Bank has elicited stark comparisons to apartheid-era South Africa, with increased territorial control and fragmentation. The Israeli government’s actions, including the expansion of settlements, the erection of barriers, and a complex permit system, restrict Palestinian movement significantly. Critics, including international entities and human rights organizations, argue that these measures create an environment of segregation and inequality.

The Apartheid Comparison

South Africa has launched a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, accusing the latter of ‘genocidal’ acts in Gaza. Drawing parallels to its apartheid regime, South Africa has expressed support for the Palestinian cause for statehood. This stance has resulted in divisions among opposition politicians and Jewish organizations in the country.

South Africa’s filing to the ICJ alleges that Israel is breaching obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against Hamas in Gaza. The document asks the court to enforce provisional measures ordering Israel to halt its military campaign. The Israeli foreign ministry has dismissed the suit as ‘baseless’, blaming Hamas for the suffering of Palestinians.

Impacts on Palestinians

The ongoing occupation and its concurrent policies significantly impact Palestinians’ daily lives, affecting their access to resources, employment, and basic freedoms. The situation also escalates tensions and conflicts between Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents, leading to frequent violent clashes. Despite international calls for a resolution based on a two-state solution, the political landscape is fraught with challenges, dimming prospects for a peaceful settlement.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to seek an ICJ opinion on Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian territory. Far-right Israeli lawmaker Zvika Fogel stated that the occupation is permanent, expressing a desire to apply Israeli sovereignty over all possible areas. The incoming Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has also agreed to expand Israeli settlements and legalize outposts.

South Africa’s actions come as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 21,500 people, with tens of thousands displaced due to an Israeli ground offensive. Human Rights Watch has called South Africa’s move a vital step to propel greater support for impartial justice.

0
Human Rights Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Legal Experts Urge Judiciary to Expedite Resolution of Court Cases

By Wojciech Zylm

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive amid Concerns over Palestinian Prisoners

By Shivani Chauhan

Call for Judiciary to Expedite Legal Processes Amid High-Profile Cases

By Wojciech Zylm

Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying

By BNN Correspondents

Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Mas ...
@Africa · 2 hours
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Mas ...
heart comment 0
John Pilger: A Beacon of Truth in Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Beacon of Truth in Journalism Passes Away at 84
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
Judiciary Urged to Expedite Court Cases Amidst Crucial Legal Discourses

By BNN Correspondents

Judiciary Urged to Expedite Court Cases Amidst Crucial Legal Discourses
Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt

By Israel Ojoko

Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
3 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
3 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
4 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
4 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
5 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
8 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
8 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
15 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
15 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app