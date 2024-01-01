Israel’s West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era

Israel’s policy in the occupied West Bank has elicited stark comparisons to apartheid-era South Africa, with increased territorial control and fragmentation. The Israeli government’s actions, including the expansion of settlements, the erection of barriers, and a complex permit system, restrict Palestinian movement significantly. Critics, including international entities and human rights organizations, argue that these measures create an environment of segregation and inequality.

The Apartheid Comparison

South Africa has launched a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, accusing the latter of ‘genocidal’ acts in Gaza. Drawing parallels to its apartheid regime, South Africa has expressed support for the Palestinian cause for statehood. This stance has resulted in divisions among opposition politicians and Jewish organizations in the country.

South Africa’s filing to the ICJ alleges that Israel is breaching obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against Hamas in Gaza. The document asks the court to enforce provisional measures ordering Israel to halt its military campaign. The Israeli foreign ministry has dismissed the suit as ‘baseless’, blaming Hamas for the suffering of Palestinians.

Impacts on Palestinians

The ongoing occupation and its concurrent policies significantly impact Palestinians’ daily lives, affecting their access to resources, employment, and basic freedoms. The situation also escalates tensions and conflicts between Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents, leading to frequent violent clashes. Despite international calls for a resolution based on a two-state solution, the political landscape is fraught with challenges, dimming prospects for a peaceful settlement.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to seek an ICJ opinion on Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian territory. Far-right Israeli lawmaker Zvika Fogel stated that the occupation is permanent, expressing a desire to apply Israeli sovereignty over all possible areas. The incoming Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has also agreed to expand Israeli settlements and legalize outposts.

South Africa’s actions come as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 21,500 people, with tens of thousands displaced due to an Israeli ground offensive. Human Rights Watch has called South Africa’s move a vital step to propel greater support for impartial justice.