Israel’s Unemployment Rate Drops as Citizens Return to Work Post-Reserve Duty

In a significant turn of events, approximately 100,000 Israeli citizens resumed work in December 2023 following their completion of reserve duty in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) or after periods of unpaid leave. The Central Bureau of Statistics reported that this shift led to a notable drop in the broad unemployment rate, which encompasses individuals on unpaid leave, plummeting from 8.5% in November to 6.1% in December.

Understanding The Unemployment Rates

Despite this positive trend in the broad unemployment rate, the narrow measure of unemployment, which accounts solely for those actively seeking work, observed a slight rise from 2.8% in November to 3.1% in December. A deeper dive into the data reveals a substantial reduction in the number of people on unpaid leave, from 48% to 31.5% of the broad unemployment measure, and a decrease in the proportion of reserve soldiers from 35.5% to 30.7%.

A gender-based analysis divulged that among men, reserve duty was the primary cause of temporary work absence (55%), whereas among women, unpaid leave was more prevalent (34%).

Impact of War on Employment

The overall trend indicates recovery with a declining number of people on unpaid leave following the initial impact of the war. Corroborating this finding are the employment figures from the Employment Service, which show a 10.2% decrease in job seekers during December. The Service anticipates this positive trend to continue.

Israel’s Resilient Labor Market

Israel’s labor market has demonstrated resilience, as evidenced by the historic low in unemployment rates standing at 4% as of September 2023, a significant improvement from previous years. The market has shown encouraging growth in various sectors, record-breaking labor force participation rates among women, and increased employment in peripheral areas. However, the hi-tech sector has seen a slowdown in hiring and a rise in layoffs.

Despite persistent geographic disparities in employment, there has been a consistent increase in the employment of Arab and Haredi men and historic highs in employment rates for women. Higher education has also seen positive trends, with a growing number of Arab students and an increasing share of students majoring in technology.