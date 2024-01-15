Israel's Tech Industry Braces for Layoffs Amid AI Revolution

In a sobering forecast at the Calcalist's Tech TLV conference, top HR and tech industry figures cast a grim light on Israel's employment landscape. The panel, titled 'HR at a time of war,' featured prominent figures like Ronni Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of HiBob, and Bella Bangayev, Director of Talent Acquisition at PAPAYA. The panelists offered insights into the current state of employment and predicted significant layoffs, particularly affecting companies unable to secure new capital or those experiencing declining sales.

Deepening Crisis in Israel's Tech Industry

Israel's tech industry, already grappling with a decline in private funding, is now bracing for a wave of layoffs. These layoffs are expected to hit hard, despite the cabinet's approval of a stimulus package aimed at boosting the country's tech industry. The stimulus package includes a startup fund, an investment fund, and measures to encourage Israeli institutions to invest in Israeli venture capital funds. However, the Israel-Hamas conflict and plans to overhaul the judicial system have led to a decline in foreign investment, casting a shadow over the industry's future.

Global Tech Industry Layoffs on the Rise

Since the start of the New Year, thousands of tech industry workers worldwide have lost their jobs. Major layoffs were announced by companies like Unity Software, Flipkart, Google, Veeam, New Work SE, Playtika, Discord, Twitch, IAC, and BlackRock. These layoffs primarily affected employees in consumer, data, finance, healthcare, media, marketing, and logistics sectors. In 2023 alone, 262,582 tech workers lost their jobs, with big tech companies like Amazon, Meta, Salesforce, Philips, and Ericsson conducting significant layoffs.

AI Revolution and Its Impact on Jobs

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is another factor contributing to layoffs. Companies are restructuring to capitalize on the AI boom, which is resulting in job cuts. Tech giants like Google and Amazon have announced significant job cuts, with over 5,500 tech employees in Israel losing their jobs in the first two weeks of 2024 alone. Researchers estimate that hundreds of millions of jobs globally could be impacted by AI, potentially creating new jobs in the future. However, concerns are being raised about the disproportionate impact of layoffs on certain workers, particularly minorities and women.