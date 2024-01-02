en English
Israel

Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Government Policy

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Israel’s Supreme Court has pushed back against a government policy that could have drastically altered the country’s judicial system. The policy was a part of a judicial overhaul proposed by the Netanyahu government, intending to limit the court’s oversight of government decisions. However, the court, in a narrow majority, struck down the policy, marking a significant blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hard-line allies.

The Controversial Policy and Its Implications

The legislation that spurred the court’s decision was part of a broader attempt to transform Israel’s basic judiciary law. The overhaul sparked months of protests, with critics alleging that the government was attempting to erode minority rights, make it difficult to challenge official corruption, and pave the way for the annexation of the West Bank. The court, in an 8-7 majority, voted in favor of revoking the change, while a larger majority of 12 justices ruled that the court had the authority to overrule the legislation.

Reactions and Possible Consequences

The ruling has been met with mixed reactions. While opposition lawmakers and protestors have lauded the court’s decision, Netanyahu’s Likud Party criticized the ruling, arguing that the national legislature should have the final say over the legality of legislation and other key decisions. The ruling threatens to further undermine confidence in Netanyahu’s government, already under pressure domestically for its perceived failures in preventing Hamas’s attacks and rescuing all Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

