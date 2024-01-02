Israel’s Military on High Alert Following Killing of Hamas Deputy Leader

In a significant escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, the deputy leader of the militant group, was killed in a strike on a Beirut suburb. The killing, which Lebanese officials attribute to Israel, has led to the Israeli military announcing its readiness to respond to any potential consequences arising from the situation. The incident indicates a period of heightened tension and the potential for further conflict, as the Israeli military prepares for various contingencies.

Strike in Beirut

The strike, believed to have been carried out by an Israeli drone, hit an apartment in a Hezbollah stronghold. Israeli officials declined to comment directly on the incident. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly threatened to kill Hamas leaders, vowing to continue the assault in Gaza until Hamas is crushed. The killing of al-Aruri, Hamas’ second highest-ranking political leader, has the potential to further escalate the conflict.

Ready for Any Scenario

Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, has stated that the Israeli army is on high readiness for any scenario. This readiness includes both defensive and offensive actions across all arenas. The Israeli military has also announced plans to withdraw several thousand troops from Gaza, a move that could mark a new phase of lower intensity fighting against the militant group. However, without a clear victory, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has stated that the war will not halt.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to a humanitarian crisis in the region. More than 21,900 people have been killed, and a quarter of Gaza residents are facing starvation, according to the United Nations. The war has also displaced a significant portion of Gaza’s population, with the sense of nowhere being safe for Palestinians. With the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to strike down part of Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul, societal fissures within Israel that preceded the war against Hamas could be reopened.